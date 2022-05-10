A Look Inside: PNE reveals location of 2022 prize home (PHOTOS)

If you grew up going to the PNE and hearing cries of “win a house, win a car” as you walked through the gates, then you already know how exciting it is to see the official PNE prize home.

The official 2022 PNE Prize Home lottery is on, and they’re already selling tickets to win a beautiful house – and for 2022, it will be located in Metro Vancouver.

Last year in 2021, the prize home was in South Surrey. This year, it’ll be in Langley Township.

“Over the course of the 88 years of the PNE Prize Home program the Home has gone to communities throughout the province – from Vancouver and across the Lower Mainland to the Sunshine Coast and the BC Interior, but this is the first time it has been located in Langley,” said a rep in a release.

The home craftsman-style home with Tuscan-inspired interior accents is pre-built, so it’s available to tour on location in Langley. It will not be at the fair this year for you to wander around between eating mini donuts and watching the super dogs.

With three levels, 3,408 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, a media room, plus a legal one-bedroom basement suite – it’s an ideal family home.

And builders Westmont Homes included climate-friendly features like an EV charger, 12 solar panels, an electric heat pump system, and triple-pane windows.

In total, the home is valued at $2.4 million.

The home will be open for tours between June 11 and July 24 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm. You can get free tickets via TicketLeader when they’re available in early June.

You can also take a virtual tour online anytime.