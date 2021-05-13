Best patios in Olympic Village to check out this season
Vancouver’s Olympic Village is a top-notch destination to indulge in quality food and beverage for locals.
Located in Southeast False Creek, this neighbourhood boasts some incredible waterfront patios, and some terrific sun traps tucked along its streets.
- See also:
Here are some of the best patios in, or around, Olympic Village.
The Flying Pig — Olympic Village
View this post on Instagram
The Flying Pig in Olympic Village has a cozy patio where you can sit down and enjoy some comfort food. You can make reservations for the patio online, or show up on a first-come-first-served basis.
Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-1111
Tap & Barrel — Olympic Village
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate patio season on Tap & Barrel’s waterfront patio facing Vancouver. They have a huge outdoor patio where you can indulge in yummy food and great drinks.
Address: 75 Athletes Way, Vancouver
Phone: 604- 685-2223
Tractor
View this post on Instagram
The Olympic Village location has a huge patio where you can soak in some Vitamin D on the patio and have a healthy meal. No reservation is required.
Address: 1751 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-1590
Terra Breads
View this post on Instagram
Dig into a fresh-baked pastry or loaf of bread on Terra Bread’s waterfront patio. They are open until 5 pm every day, so don’t forget to stop by.
Address: 1605 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-877-1183
Ophelia Mexican Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Head on over to Ophelia’s to try some delicious food on their roomy patio. Enjoy a sangria for happy hour with some authentic Mexican cuisine, all while experiencing their outdoor atmosphere.
Address: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-800-5253
CRAFT Beer Market
View this post on Instagram
CRAFT Beer has officially expanded its patio for more fun times. Grab yourself a seat to sip your favourite drink while overlooking Olympic Village Plaza with views of False Creek.
Address: 85 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-2337
Nook — Olympic Village
View this post on Instagram
In the mood for some good Italian food? Make your way over to Nook in Olympic Village for some mouthwatering pizza, pasta, and burrata. The patio is first come, first served, but groups are limited timing due to patio capacity.
Address: 195 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6248
BREWHALL
View this post on Instagram
BREWHALL has a heated outdoor patio where you can book a table ahead of time to enjoy some bites and brews.
Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-8623
Faculty Brewing Co
Faculty Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy the warm sunshine with a cold drink from Faculty Brewing on their newly extended patio. It’s perfect the perfect place to grab a drink with your friends or family safely!
Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778- 716-6794
JJ Bean — Olympic Village
View this post on Instagram
Need a quick pick me up? Head on over to JJ Bean Coffee Roasters for a delicious iced coffee and pastry on their outdoor patio.
Address: 188 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604- 559-8965