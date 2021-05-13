Best patios in Olympic Village to check out this season

Vancouver’s Olympic Village is a top-notch destination to indulge in quality food and beverage for locals.

Located in Southeast False Creek, this neighbourhood boasts some incredible waterfront patios, and some terrific sun traps tucked along its streets.

Here are some of the best patios in, or around, Olympic Village.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 255Sisterseat (@255sisterseat)

The Flying Pig in Olympic Village has a cozy patio where you can sit down and enjoy some comfort food. You can make reservations for the patio online, or show up on a first-come-first-served basis.

Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1111

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tap & Barrel (@tapandbarrel)

Celebrate patio season on Tap & Barrel’s waterfront patio facing Vancouver. They have a huge outdoor patio where you can indulge in yummy food and great drinks.

Address: 75 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Phone: 604- 685-2223

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods (@tractorfoods)

The Olympic Village location has a huge patio where you can soak in some Vitamin D on the patio and have a healthy meal. No reservation is required.

Address: 1751 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-1590

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Breads (@terrabreads)

Dig into a fresh-baked pastry or loaf of bread on Terra Bread’s waterfront patio. They are open until 5 pm every day, so don’t forget to stop by.

Address: 1605 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-877-1183

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ophelia Mexican Kitchen (@opheliavancouver)

Head on over to Ophelia’s to try some delicious food on their roomy patio. Enjoy a sangria for happy hour with some authentic Mexican cuisine, all while experiencing their outdoor atmosphere.

Address: 165 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-800-5253

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Vancouver (@craftbeeryvr)

CRAFT Beer has officially expanded its patio for more fun times. Grab yourself a seat to sip your favourite drink while overlooking Olympic Village Plaza with views of False Creek.

Address: 85 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-2337

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nook Restaurant (@nookrestaurant)

In the mood for some good Italian food? Make your way over to Nook in Olympic Village for some mouthwatering pizza, pasta, and burrata. The patio is first come, first served, but groups are limited timing due to patio capacity.

Address: 195 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-6248

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREWHALL (@brewhall)

BREWHALL has a heated outdoor patio where you can book a table ahead of time to enjoy some bites and brews.

Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8623

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faculty Brewing (@facultybrewing)

Enjoy the warm sunshine with a cold drink from Faculty Brewing on their newly extended patio. It’s perfect the perfect place to grab a drink with your friends or family safely!

Address: 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778- 716-6794

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jesz (@just.jesz)

Need a quick pick me up? Head on over to JJ Bean Coffee Roasters for a delicious iced coffee and pastry on their outdoor patio.

Address: 188 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604- 559-8965

Facebook