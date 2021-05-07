FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsRestaurant ClosingsCoronavirusBest of

Best patios in Surrey to check out this season

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
May 7 2021, 9:00 am
@my.shanti/Instagram

You might not think of Surrey as a destination to head to during patio season, but this BC suburb should not be pushed aside when it comes to picking a place to enjoy the sunshine.

Whether it is views, food, or hospitality you’re after, Surrey’s got awesome patios where you’ll find all three at once.

Here are some of the best patios in Surrey to check out this season.

Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro

Hooked Fish Bar offers a great selection of comfort food and drinks like wings, nachos, and beer. Patio seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis — so make sure to get there early!

Address: 5633 176 St, Surrey
Phone: 604-576-5666

Facebook | Instagram

Earls – Guildford

This Earls in Surrey offers a cozy, intimate patio. They have installed plexiglass between each table to keep customers safe while they enjoy their food.

Address: 10160 152nd Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-584-0840

Facebook | Instagram

Morgan’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

Morgan Creek Golf Course’s restaurant offers stunning golf course views on a second-floor patio in South Surrey.

Address: Morgan Creek Golf Course – 3500 Morgan Creek Way, Surrey
Phone: 604-531-4262

Facebook | Twitter Instagram

Roadhouse Grille

The Roadhouse patio and atrium are open, and The Roadhouse Grille staff have created a cozy atmosphere with blankets, heaters, and homemade food.

Address: 1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Phone: 604-531-3167

Facebook | Instagram

The Keg – Scott Road

It’s hard to turn down a Keg steak, and even harder to do when your local location has a patio to eat it on. The Keg Scott Road is a top spot to soak in some sun, making it one of the best patios in Surrey.

Address: 7948 – 120th Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-591-6161

Facebook Instagram

My Shanti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Shanti by Vikram Vij (@my.shanti)

My Shanti is a total no-brainer when it comes to patios in Surrey. This popular eatery offers refined Indian dishes, creative cocktails, and in the warmer months, a fantastic patio.

Address: 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Phone: 604-560-4416

Facebook | Twitter Instagram

Tap Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tap Restaurant (@taprestaurant)

Tap Restaurant is a great place to head if you’re in search of an outdoor heated patio in the South Surrey area.

Address: 15350 34 Avenue #101, Surrey
Phone: 604-536-1954

Instagram

S+L Kitchen & Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S+L Kitchen & Bar (@slkitchenandbar)

If you are looking for upscale dining, S+L is the place for you. The patio is open and ready to serve featured craft cocktails, beer, wine alongside a variety of signature dishes.

Address:16051 24 Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604- 560-6421

Facebook Instagram

Sal y Limón

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sal y Limon (@salylimonvan)

Life is better with tacos, but life is even better with tacos on a patio. Head to the patio to enjoy a wide selection of tacos, tortas, burritos, huaraches and other dishes inspired by Mexico’s street food culture.

Address: 2428 160 Street #10, Surrey
Phone: 604- 385-2171

Facebook |Instagram

The Clayton Public House

Come grab a drink on The Clayton Public House patio. They offer a menu of pub grub and unique drinks like Sour Key and Buttered Toffee.

Facebook | Instagram

Address: 5640 188 Street, Surrey
Phone: 778-571-1615

With files from Hanna McLean and Negin Nia.

