Best patios in Surrey to check out this season
You might not think of Surrey as a destination to head to during patio season, but this BC suburb should not be pushed aside when it comes to picking a place to enjoy the sunshine.
Whether it is views, food, or hospitality you’re after, Surrey’s got awesome patios where you’ll find all three at once.
- See also:
Here are some of the best patios in Surrey to check out this season.
Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro
View this post on Instagram
Hooked Fish Bar offers a great selection of comfort food and drinks like wings, nachos, and beer. Patio seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis — so make sure to get there early!
Address: 5633 176 St, Surrey
Phone: 604-576-5666
Earls – Guildford
View this post on Instagram
This Earls in Surrey offers a cozy, intimate patio. They have installed plexiglass between each table to keep customers safe while they enjoy their food.
Address: 10160 152nd Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-584-0840
Morgan’s Restaurant and Wine Bar
View this post on Instagram
Morgan Creek Golf Course’s restaurant offers stunning golf course views on a second-floor patio in South Surrey.
Address: Morgan Creek Golf Course – 3500 Morgan Creek Way, Surrey
Phone: 604-531-4262
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Roadhouse Grille
View this post on Instagram
The Roadhouse patio and atrium are open, and The Roadhouse Grille staff have created a cozy atmosphere with blankets, heaters, and homemade food.
Address: 1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Phone: 604-531-3167
The Keg – Scott Road
View this post on Instagram
It’s hard to turn down a Keg steak, and even harder to do when your local location has a patio to eat it on. The Keg Scott Road is a top spot to soak in some sun, making it one of the best patios in Surrey.
Address: 7948 – 120th Street, Surrey
Phone: 604-591-6161
My Shanti
View this post on Instagram
My Shanti is a total no-brainer when it comes to patios in Surrey. This popular eatery offers refined Indian dishes, creative cocktails, and in the warmer months, a fantastic patio.
Address: 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey
Phone: 604-560-4416
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Tap Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Tap Restaurant is a great place to head if you’re in search of an outdoor heated patio in the South Surrey area.
Address: 15350 34 Avenue #101, Surrey
Phone: 604-536-1954
S+L Kitchen & Bar
View this post on Instagram
If you are looking for upscale dining, S+L is the place for you. The patio is open and ready to serve featured craft cocktails, beer, wine alongside a variety of signature dishes.
Address:16051 24 Avenue, Surrey
Phone: 604- 560-6421
Facebook | Instagram
Sal y Limón
View this post on Instagram
Life is better with tacos, but life is even better with tacos on a patio. Head to the patio to enjoy a wide selection of tacos, tortas, burritos, huaraches and other dishes inspired by Mexico’s street food culture.
Address: 2428 160 Street #10, Surrey
Phone: 604- 385-2171
The Clayton Public House
View this post on Instagram
Come grab a drink on The Clayton Public House patio. They offer a menu of pub grub and unique drinks like Sour Key and Buttered Toffee.
Address: 5640 188 Street, Surrey
Phone: 778-571-1615
With files from Hanna McLean and Negin Nia.