You might not think of Surrey as a destination to head to during patio season, but this BC suburb should not be pushed aside when it comes to picking a place to enjoy the sunshine.

Whether it is views, food, or hospitality you’re after, Surrey’s got awesome patios where you’ll find all three at once.

Here are some of the best patios in Surrey to check out this season.

Hooked Fish Bar offers a great selection of comfort food and drinks like wings, nachos, and beer. Patio seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis — so make sure to get there early!

Address: 5633 176 St, Surrey

Phone: 604-576-5666

This Earls in Surrey offers a cozy, intimate patio. They have installed plexiglass between each table to keep customers safe while they enjoy their food.

Address: 10160 152nd Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-584-0840

Morgan Creek Golf Course’s restaurant offers stunning golf course views on a second-floor patio in South Surrey.

Address: Morgan Creek Golf Course – 3500 Morgan Creek Way, Surrey

Phone: 604-531-4262

The Roadhouse patio and atrium are open, and The Roadhouse Grille staff have created a cozy atmosphere with blankets, heaters, and homemade food.

Address: 1781 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Phone: 604-531-3167

It’s hard to turn down a Keg steak, and even harder to do when your local location has a patio to eat it on. The Keg Scott Road is a top spot to soak in some sun, making it one of the best patios in Surrey.

Address: 7948 – 120th Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-591-6161

My Shanti is a total no-brainer when it comes to patios in Surrey. This popular eatery offers refined Indian dishes, creative cocktails, and in the warmer months, a fantastic patio.

Address: 15869 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Phone: 604-560-4416

Tap Restaurant is a great place to head if you’re in search of an outdoor heated patio in the South Surrey area.

Address: 5640 188 Street, Surrey

Phone: 778-571-1615

With files from Hanna McLean and Negin Nia.