Winter months tend to be slow and gloomy around Vancouver, but all of that changes as soon as the clock strikes midnight on December 1.

The month of December brings festivities and magic, along with treats and eats that aren’t available any other time of the year.

You might also like: 5 foodie gift bundles and subscriptions that ship across Canada

Winterlust: Check out H Tasting Lounge's dreamy seasonal patio

We asked our team to share their favourite family recipes for the holidays

So without further adieu, here are some can’t-miss Vancouver food events, special dining occasions, and exclusive seasonal offerings to check out in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurtis Kolt (@kurtiskolt)

What better way to kick off the holiday season than with complimentary local wine and shopping? Pleasant Pairings is a one-day event featuring your favourite Mount Pleasant boutiques and their favourite Naramata wines.

When: December 1, 2021, from 5 to 8 pm

Where: Main Street, between E 20 and E 21

Bak’d Cookies pop-up event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAK’D Cookies (@bakdcookies)

Bak’d Cookies is a gourmet bakery that sells ooey, gooey cookies that weigh 5oz each, a weight comparable to that of a hockey puck. They are hosting their very first pop-up at Coquitlam Centre mall to give the community a taste of their delicious goodies for the holidays.

When: December 6, 2021, to December 8, 2021

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Vancouver (@hidden.vancouverca)

This Christmas-themed pop-up bar is perfect for Christmas fanatics looking to have a merry ol’ time. You can indulge in all the good things about the holiday like Christmas music, Christmas-themed drinks and, of course, Christmas pudding. It is a 19+ event, and non-alcoholic beverages are available upon request.

When: November 19 to December 31, 2021

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

More information

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Take a break from reality and step into Nordic-themed domes, and indulge in globally-inspired, exquisite cuisine. New this year, each dome is fully equipped with a tablet and speaker for you to adjust to your liking. Heat and light settings can be customized for the perfect dining experience.

When: October 28, 2021, through winter 2022

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations

More details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssia Marie ❤️ (@wonderfully_aly)

FlyOver Canada is inviting you to stop by and embark on a magical journey with Santa himself. Before boarding your flight to the North Pole, you can grab a bite to eat at the buffet at FlyOver Whale, that’ll be filled with festive favourites.

When: December 11, 12, 18 and 19, at 8 and 9:30 am

Where: FlyOver Canada – 201 – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wine Company & Wine (@warm_company_and_wine)

Lost + Found Café is hosting a Christmas art fair and fundraising event where proceeds will be donated to Refood, a charity committed to converting unnecessary food waste into meals. Complimentary wine will be available at the event.

When: December 4 from 3 – 9 pm

Where: Lost + Found Café – 33 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey (@honey.yvr)

Honey is hosting a RnB’runch this December to celebrate DJ Ifun’s birthday. The event is sponsored by premium tequila brand Casamigos. Tickets include two dim sum items and two mimosa flutes per guest.

When: December 5, 2021, from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Cold Tea Restaurant, 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CraftMarket (@nscraftmarket)

This festive holiday market is a free event all about art, beer, and food. It will feature local artists and crafters from the Northshore.

When: December 10 and 11, 2021, from 12 – 10 pm

Where: Wildeye Brewing, 1385 Main Street, North Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On! Burnaby (@whatsonburnaby)

Holidays on the Block is a 12-day event starting December 9, featuring awesome food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment, and a pet-friendly photo opportunity with Santa Claus himself.

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

When: December 9 to December 24; full schedule can be found here

More details

Build a gingerbread house at Honey Salt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Salt Vancouver (@honeysaltvancouver)

Honey Salt invites families to enjoy an afternoon full of creation and work together to create a gingerbread house. Families will be supplied with all of the tools needed to create their masterpiece, and registration costs $25 per table.

When: December 4 and December 18, 2021, at 3 pm

Where: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Reservations: Email [email protected]