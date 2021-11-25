5 foodie gift bundles and subscriptions that ship across Canada

Whether it’s a gift for yourself or a treat for someone else, a one-time foodie bundle or a special regular monthly subscription box is never a bad idea.

The latter is like setting up a monthly Christmas morning on auto-pilot, and with so many great crates that can be shipped across the country (and many that are made here, too) there’s no reason not to splurge on one of these bad boys.

Here are five awesome foodie bundles and subscription boxes that ship across Canada.

This Okanagan Falls winery is offering a fantastic Holiday Magic Gift Set this festive season. The bundle includes a 2020 Pinot Gris, a 2020 Rosé, and a 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir.

Canada Craft Club is the largest monthly beer club in Canada. This recurring gift offers patrons monthly packages of various craft beers (minimum six) from across Canada and the US, as well as some international additions from time to time.

Mission Hill Family Estate’s Lasting Legacy Gift Set is a truly cellar-worthy bundle. This set includes a 2019 Perpetua, a 2019 Prospectus, and a 2016 Quatrain.

San Francisco-based company Japan Crate gives customers a taste of Japan with several different varieties of boxes such as the Umai Crate, which features monthly deliveries of instant noodles in interesting and hard-to-find flavours.

Dank Mart might be based in Vancouver, but the ultimate destination for exotic snacks and rare drinks ships worldwide. If you’re looking to treat someone with a legendary surprise, we’d urge you to consider ordering one of Dank’s Mystery Boxes. Each box has a mystery selection of snacks from around the world, and the contents change each month. This spot offers flat rate Canadian and worldwide shipping.

* denotes paid placement in the article