Holiday treats in Vancouver you need to check out this season

Holiday treats are the heart and soul of the festive season.

Whether it’s an adorable gingerbread man or a delightfully decadent Yule Log you’re after (or Bûche de Noël, if you want to be fancy), you’ll undoubtedly be able to find your craving at these Vancouver restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and chocolatiers.

These local makers have pulled out all the stops this year. So dive into this list of places offering delicious, sparkly, and festive-dusted creations and plan your selection of treats. It’s one of the only things we can control this holiday season.

Here are some amazing places to get the best holiday treats in Vancouver this year.

PAUL has officially launched its Christmas-themed pastries, cakes, and even an exclusive set holiday dinner menu. Seasonal treats up for order here include Reindeer Brioche, Brioche Man, Gingerbread, Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies, and Mint Chocolate Éclair, to name a few.

Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-0111

Instagram

Faubourg Bakery’s holiday collection features a ton of festive treats, such as Gallette Des Rois (King’s Cake), Christmas Stollen, and an awesome Bûche de Nöel lineup as well. You can preorder these treats now, and they’ll be in-story starting December 1.

Address: 769 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-267-0769

Address: 2156 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-2156

Facebook | Instagram

Mister’s festive treats are super cool. The much-loved local sweet spot will be bringing back a ton of holiday favourites, including Candy Cane, Shortbread Cookie, and Tiramisu. Mister will also be serving up a new take on its Egg Nog Brûlée, now with a plant-based twist: Oat Nog Brûlée. These specials will be available for the entire month of December.

Address: 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-2833

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Beaucoup Bakery’s Mrs. Claus’ Bake Shop Collection has some incredible holiday bites to offer. From Santa’s Cookies Box to Rudolph’s Favourite Cruffin to the Mrs. Claus Petite Pannetone, sweets from this Vancouver spot will surely put you in the festive spirit.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

This local favourite has four different varieties of Bûche de Noël this season available by preorder only for pick up on December 23 and 24. Chez Christophe’s holiday collection is tropical-themed this year, and you can see that in showpieces like the Ho Ho Hawaii Santa and the Surfin’ Sydney Penguin.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

We love this Vancouver bakery’s Holiday Cookies Gift Box. It includes 32 holiday cookies freshly made with preservative-free ingredients. Find varieties like Classic Vanilla Shortbread Cookies, Earl Grey Shortbread Cookies, and Dried Cranberry and Pistachio Shortbread Cookies, to name a few. You can order one of these online now.

Address: 1706 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4833

Instagram

Make the season extra sweet with Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s holiday collection. Holiday Chocolate Gifts include trees, snowmen, and poinsettia flowerpots, to name a few. Festive Cookie Kits have also made a return at this spot.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Facebook | Instagram

World-renowned French pâtisserie Ladurée has a stunning Christmas Collection this year. It features a collaboration with French jewellery house Mellerio dits Meller, limited-edition macaron jewel boxes, and a variety of Bûchette de Noël and Bûche de Noël flavours as well.

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

Facebook | Instagram

This Commercial Drive bakery offers some fantastic treats, including seasonal cookie boxes, Christmas Stollen, Fruit Cake, and more. The Bench Bakehouse even has gingerbread houses premade and fully decorated or bare with all the delicious icing and candy trimmings for at-home, DIY enjoyment.

Address: 100-1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-0677

Instagram

Kafka’s Coffee Kafka’s has a fantastic Holiday Cookie + Coffee box this year that includes a bag of freshly roasted coffee and four festive cookies inspired by pastry chef Adi Kessleman’s childhood favourites. The box comes with delicious eats like Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies and Espresso Cardamom Sable Stars, and more. Cookies will also be available to enjoy individually at Kafka’s coffee shops for $3.50 each on December 1. Address: 151 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-829-2220 Address: 2525 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-2967 Address: 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Phone: 604-829-2220 Facebook | Instagram Buttermere Patisserie Buttermere Patisserie has an impressive holiday lineup for us this year. A highlight of this spot’s Christmas cake lineup is a limited edition snow globe cake. There’s also the Navidad Crown wreath cake and the Joyeux Noel chocolate hazelnut madeleine up for order as well. Preorders are available now through December 20. Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-956-7789 Instagram Trove Desserts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trove Desserts (@trovedesserts) This New West sweet spot has several holiday treat boxes up for order in mini, regular, and large sizes. A Regular Holiday Dessert Box contains an array of 12 different kinds of holiday treats packed inside. Address: 1122 5th Avenue, New Westminster

Phone: 604-653-7709 Instagram

West Vancouver patisserie Temper never disappoints around the holidays, and this year it has introduced a new holiday lineup featuring custom advent calendars, Christmas Stollen, Festive Chocolate Lollipops, and Hot Chocolate Spoons.

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Fife Bakery is launching a bunch of exciting holiday treats for us, including its amazing Chocolate Sourdough Loaf. Each loaf is packed with cherries, pecans, and of course, chocolate. You can find this new feature loaf at the bakery from Tuesday to Sunday for the entire month of December. In addition to that, Fife will have Corgi Shortbread Cookies, Ginger Molasses Cookies, Mont Blanc Croissants, Cranberry Egg Nog Muffins, and Whole Apple and Pear Pies.

Address: 64 East 3rd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-0652

Instagram

As always, Purdys has a stellar selection of holiday treats to indulge in this season. Advent calendars, gift baskets, and boxes in every shape and size are available from this Canadian purveyor who always ensures the festivities are delicious.

Address: Multiple locations

Phone: Multiple phone numbers

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Folks can head here to get seasonally inspired treats like Christmas Stollen (by-the-loaf and by-the-slice), Orange Chocolate-Dipped Shortbread, handcrafted Christmas Yule Logs, and chocolate bark too.

Address: 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-0101

Instagram

This year, Thomas Haas has an assortment of handcrafted holiday creations, including Bûche de Noël, Stollen, Chocolate Truffle Trees, and stocking stuffers available at both its Vancouver and North Vancouver locations.

Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: #289 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-924-1847

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Vancouver’s Beta5 is one of the best places to satisfy your sweet tooth this season. In addition to some amazing holiday chocolates and bars, the shop has rolled out a stunning line of Christmas cream puffs in Ugly Sweater, Snowball, and Santa’s Hat varieties. Get the cream puffs as a set of three for preorder only. You can set a date for pickup or local delivery through December 24… while they last!

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

Facebook | Instagram

Vancouver’s charming local pancake cafe is bringing back a holiday favourite for the season, the Hojicha Mont Blanc Soufflé Pancake. You can enjoy this treat all of December, along with some surprise holiday-themed soufflé pancake features launching every week until Christmas.

Address: 1266 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-2818

Facebook | Instagram

YVR Cookie has an array of different cookie box options to choose from for delivery this holiday season. You can build your own festive box with seasonal flavours like Holiday Apple Pie, Spiced Gingerbread, and Chocolate Candy Cane.

Instagram

This popular chocolatier’s 2021 Holiday Collection features handmade chocolate showpieces, festive confections, and assorted gift boxes available in-store and online with Canada-wide shipping.

Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 10355 152 Street Guildford Town Centre, Unit 1178, Surrey

Instagram