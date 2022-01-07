Carlo's Bake Shop officially opens first Canadian location

Carlo’s Bake Shop has finally opened its first Canadian storefront, and it brings all the ‘Cake Boss’ favourites north of the border.
The world-famous bakery welcomed guests to its new location in Port Credit earlier this week. The shop is located at 167 Lakeshore Road West, just a short drive from the Port Credit GO station.
The shop, of course, offers their famous cakes in wonderful flavours, but they also have delicious pastries, cookies, pies, cannoli, cupcakes and doughnuts.
Carlo’s Bake Shop has been around in the GTA for some time in the form of “Cake ATMs,” making it easier to get Buddy’s famous cakes by the slice.
“When my father bought the original Carlo’s Bakery location in the 1960s, it was his dream to make the bakery a household name. With the ongoing success of our nationwide shipping in Canada at carlosbakery.ca, we are so excited to bring our world-famous desserts to Canada with a retail bakeshop and becoming part of the community,” said Buddy Valastro, owner of Carlo’s Bakery, in a press release back in March.
“My father would be so proud to know his traditional recipes are making their way up to Canada. Hoboken Style North, baby!”
Can’t make it to the store? Cake lovers can also get fan favourites delivered straight to their doors. Orders can be made online.
Carlo’s Bake Shop
Address: 167 Lakeshore Road West
Hours: Every day from 9 am to 9 pm