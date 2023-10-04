One of Vancouver’s best pie shops has just expanded with a brand new location. The Pie Hole is officially open in Langley.

The much-loved local sweet spot (which is Guy Fieri-approved, by the way) quietly launched on Tuesday.

This concept has been helping us stuff our pie holes since 2011. It also operates locations in Kitsilano on 4th Avenue and in Burnaby at 7832 6th Street.

The Pie Hole took over the space at 20534 Fraser Highway in Langley, the former location of the Pinkavo Cafe. That eatery served its last customers on July 23.

Known for its incredible sweet and savoury pies, The Pie Hole has a signature lineup of staples and always has amazing seasonal offerings too.

You can now find the Langley location open seven days a week. Be sure to check it out.

The Pie Hole — Langley

Address: 20534 Fraser Highway, Langley

