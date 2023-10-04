FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

The Pie Hole Langley just opened its doors

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 4 2023, 6:02 pm
The Pie Hole Langley just opened its doors
The Pie Hole

One of Vancouver’s best pie shops has just expanded with a brand new location. The Pie Hole is officially open in Langley.

The much-loved local sweet spot (which is Guy Fieri-approved, by the way) quietly launched on Tuesday.

This concept has been helping us stuff our pie holes since 2011. It also operates locations in Kitsilano on 4th Avenue and in Burnaby at 7832 6th Street.

The Pie Hole Langley

The Pie Hole

The Pie Hole took over the space at 20534 Fraser Highway in Langley, the former location of the Pinkavo Cafe. That eatery served its last customers on July 23.

Known for its incredible sweet and savoury pies, The Pie Hole has a signature lineup of staples and always has amazing seasonal offerings too.

The Pie Hole Langley

The Pie Hole

The Pie Hole Langley

The Pie Hole

You can now find the Langley location open seven days a week. Be sure to check it out.

The Pie Hole Langley

The Pie Hole

The Pie Hole Langley

The Pie Hole

The Pie Hole — Langley

Address: 20534 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop