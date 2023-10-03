Norwegian-inspired waffle cafe KOS Waffles recently opened in downtown Vancouver, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try their sweet and savoury treats.

As someone who has been lucky enough to have waffles in Norway itself, KOS Waffles did not disappoint.

This spot has a range of Scandinavian-style waffles with all the toppings you could dream of. It even comes with instructions on how to eat it properly.

First, you pick up the waffle in the KOS holder and tilt it to the side. Then, sink your teeth into it and try to catch any toppings that fall at the bottom of the holder. I may have made a slight mess when I had mine — it was worth it, though.

One of the most popular orders is the Traditional, a waffle with sweet caramelized Norwegian cheese, berry sauce, and sour cream. While I didn’t try this one, the waffles I ordered were absolutely delicious.

Let’s get into the meal.

Number 15, Grilled Chicken Club

For my first waffle, I went with the personal favourite of the server, number 15, the Grilled Chicken Club. This waffle was filled with grilled chicken breast, bacon, and Havarti cheese and topped off with ranch sauce.

It was heavenly. I’ve never had the classic chicken and waffles combo, and now I’m hooked.

The flavours from the chicken and the bacon perfectly balanced the sweetness from the waffle without overwhelming the tastebuds, and the ranch and cheese perfectly blended the different flavours together. What a culinary experience.

It also comes in a massive portion that fills you up. I only had half so that I could treat myself to another, but I felt pretty full even after half.

Number 13, Old Faithful

My next waffle delight was the Old Faithful, a waffle filled with fresh strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and almond slices.

Strawberries and Nutella is one of my favourite food combos, and it was absolutely incredible at KOS Waffles.

The fruit was fresh and sweet, balanced with the perfect layer of Nutella. The waffle itself was soft and crisp with a crunch that nicely complemented all of the softer fillings. The fresh cream on top gave the dish that extra touch that elevated it to the next level.

Be warned, this is a messy waffle. Now, I love getting my hands dirty for a dish, but I wasn’t expecting the cream to end up all over my nose – a testament to how generous they are with the amount they give you.

Oreo Milkshake

Milkshakes are relatively easy to come by in Vancouver. But KOS Waffles’ Oreo milkshake takes the cake.

The Oreo flavour was super tasty, and the drink was the perfect thickness. The milkshake wasn’t sickly sweet like many other places, and the drink was creamy without being so thick that you feel unwell after.

Plus, you get an Oreo placed at the top of your drink for a nice little snack. What more could you ask for?

From delicious food, friendly staff, and a funky design to the store, this waffle spot is killing it.

Will you be trying this new waffle spot? Let us know in the comments.

KOS Waffles by Waffleland Café

Address: 548 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-520-1511

Instagram