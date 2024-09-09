With so many restaurant closures and site redevelopments happening in this city at any given time, it can be hard to tell what’s really happening and what’s just a rumour.

At the centre of one such kind of rumour is Vancouver’s most beloved vegetarian restaurant, The Naam.

The internet has been abuzz with speculation that the restaurant will close after the building was listed for sale in September 2022 for just under $8 million. The restaurant even addressed the rumours on its Instagram.

“It should be clarified that The Naam is open for business as usual,” the post read.

“It is true the property and business are up for sale. However, this does not mean we are closing,” the post went on. “There are no plans to close at this time.”

In a post by @banyenbooks on Instagram, a sign hanging outside The Naam reads, “Vancouver’s oldest vegetarian restaurant no longer for sale. Here to stay!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banyen Books & Sound (@banyenbooks)

Open since 1969, The Naam is one of the last remaining vestiges of Kitsilano’s hippie heyday. It became especially well-known by Vancouverites in 1989 when it switched to being open 24/7 – hours that it kept right up until the pandemic hit.

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies

The Naam Restaurant

Address: 2724 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok