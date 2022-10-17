With so many restaurant closures and site redevelopments happening in this city at all times, it can be hard to know what’s really happening and what’s just a rumour.

At the centre of one such kind of rumour is Vancouver’s most beloved vegetarian restaurant, The Naam.

The internet has been abuzz with speculation that the restaurant would be closing after the building was listed for sale earlier this September.

The Naam and its building have been listed for just under $8 million.

The listing calls the address a “future redevelopment property,” leading many to worry about the restaurant’s future in the city.

Now, The Naam has finally provided some clarity on the situation in a post shared on its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NAAM Restaurant (@naamrestaurant)

“It should be clarified that The Naam is open for business as usual,” the note reads.

“It is true the property and business are up for sale. However, this does not mean we are closing,” the note went on. “There are no plans to close at this time.”

It’s often the case that businesses and properties in the city are listed for sale but will remain on the market for extended periods of time, or that, once sold, the business remains open under new ownership.

Then there are other situations where a property sale does lead to the closure of a business, as in the case of The Wallflower Diner earlier this year.

Open since 1969, The Naam is one of the last remaining vestiges of Kitsilano’s hippie heyday. It became especially well-known by Vancouverites in 1989 when it switched to being open 24/7 – hours that it kept right through until the pandemic hit.

While The Naam’s note offers some reassurance to its longtime devotees, the possibility of its closure has certainly struck a nerve for many.

It may not be closing any time soon, but “if this changes at any point, be assured that we, The Naam, will let everyone know.”