Anyone out there looking to buy a diner?

This week, the Wallflower Diner, a long-time Mount Pleasant mainstay, shared on its Instagram that the business is looking for a new owner.

The diner has been a staple for drinks, comfort food, and good vibes since 2009, but it tells Dished that it’s just not working anymore.

“Our COVID debt is just too much to make our way out of. A restaurant needs a lot of financial wiggle room for constantly broken down equipment, emergencies, etc.,” Wallflower tells us.

The restaurant shared a screencap of the business listing, which is up on Restaurant Business Broker. It’s listed for sale for $269,000.

“Alright, someone out there has to have a long-lost rich Uncle,” the Instagram caption joked.

The listing notes that it is a “profitable business immediately” and that the sale includes a “53 seat liquor licence with an affordable lease of $6750 all-in. Chef’s kitchen with full ventilation. Surrounded by new and established residential it is a great opportunity for a walk in, new or experienced operator.”

The Wallflower tells Dished that it hopes new owners can bring some new life to the space while keeping the spirit of the place alive: “The Wallflower is really important to a lot of people.”

They also noted that with COVID restrictions easing and the new SkyTrain line going in just across the street, “Someone coming in fresh would make a killing.”

We hung on as long as we could, and [I’m] so proud that we did. But we’re not going to make it much longer.”

The sale isn’t about the money, Wallflower tells Dished: “We just need to break even. I’d be happy to continue working there, even just as the dishwasher, under a new owner. I have no ego in this. Just pure love for the restaurant.”

You can check out the business listing online.