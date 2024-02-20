This weekend, Pedro Pascal, one of the stars of The Last of Us on HBO, was spotted in Vancouver.

This comes right off the heels of some other stars of the show being spotted in one of the top Chinese restaurants in Vancouver. The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey was spotted dining in Vancity at Mott32.

According to a post on X from Alyssa Hamlet, Pascal was photographed roaming the streets in Yaletown this past weekend. Hamlet quoted another source of information regarding all things The Last of Us, suggesting Pascal announced that he was in Vancouver at the beginning of the week.

Now that Pedro Pascal announced it I think I can post these pictures 😅 My friend spotted him this weekend in Downtown Vancouver https://t.co/i7ASVDkDDA pic.twitter.com/gp9g7SqWEp — Alyssa Hamlet (@alyssa_hamlet) February 20, 2024

Some commended Hamlet on her ability to wait until after he was spotted to share the news.

I love that you saved this to share after HE said he was there. Not before so the stalkers can track him. You’re a real fan 🫶🏻 — The Shady Bunny (@DaisyBunnyBee) February 20, 2024

It certainly won’t be the last time we’ll see Pascal in Vancouver, who we expect will be in town a lot filming the hotly anticipated second season of the hit show.

Daily Hive previously reported on when shooting for the second season would begin, and a 2025 release date has been tentatively set. The production underwent some delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

While we’ve yet to hear about any specific filming locations, more information will likely come sooner than later.

Yaletown seems to be a popular spot for celebrity appearances. Last year, both Travis Scott and Drake were spotted in that Vancouver neighbourhood.

Now that we’ve spotted both Ramsey and Pascal, when will we see a clicker roaming the streets of Vancouver?