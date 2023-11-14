Shoot date revealed for "The Last of Us" season two filming in Vancouver

Off the heels of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending, the Hollywood production machine has restarted, and we now have an official production start date for the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, which is filming in Vancouver.

Entertainment publication Maxblizz cited an update to The Last of Us’ listing on Productionlist.com, a website that tracks ongoing movie and TV shoots, which lists a shoot date of January 7, 2024.

We learned last spring that the hit show’s second season would be filmed in Vancouver, and this is the first apparent confirmation we’ve seen about when we might see clickers roaming Hollywood North.

This confirms Variety‘s report earlier this month that production of the second season was expected to begin in early 2024, with 2025 as a tentative release date.

The events of season one follow the story of the Sony PlayStation game of the same name, developed by Naughty Dog.

Season two is expected to follow the events of the sequel, which primarily takes place in Seattle, Washington.

Vancouver is often masked as Seattle in TV and movies, and it seems like that will be the case for The Last of Us season two.

Daily Hive previously looked at some Vancouver locations that could make for good stand-ins based on scenes from the game The Last of Us Part II.

Were you aboard The Last of Us hype train, and are you excited for the second season? Let us know in the comments.