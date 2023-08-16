Just over a year ago, Osita opened its doors on Commercial Drive.

The live stage and cocktail concept offered jazz nights, drag brunches, and all-around good times to go with its fun drink and food menus.

Shortly after its one-year anniversary, though, it seems Osita has gone through an identity crisis with a rebrand and new name: Vivace.

Vivace on the Drive offers the same kind of “modern European cuisine” that Osita specialized in, but with more of an Italian flair. The 1728 Commercial Drive spot also continues to offer lively entertainment, with performances scheduled daily.

While Osita’s website and social media pages are still active, signage has already come down at the restaurant and has been replaced with those for Vivace.

As the Commercial Drive area is known as Vancouver’s Italian neighbourhood, it’s fitting that Vivace’s new direction skews in that direction, but why the name change at all?

Dished has reached out to Vivace for more details on the rebrand and new concept and will update this story.

Address: 1728 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram