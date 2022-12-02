A good Banh mi sandwich is not hard to find in Vancouver, and one of our favourite spots for the Vietnamese sub is Ba Le Deli & Bakery.

The chain currently operates two locations in the city – one on Broadway and Fraser and one at Kingsway and Fraser – as well as one location in Victoria.

According to the business’s website, a third Vancouver location is in the works, this time at Rupert and 22nd.

Ba Le Deli & Bakery has a huge variety of sandwich options, from classic cold cuts to lemongrass chicken to Vietnamese sausage. The casual joint also has quite a big menu for vegetarian and vegan options, with vegan “beef” steak, tofu bologna, and a plant-based spicy “chicken” option, to name a few.

Patrons can also opt to grab Banh mi bowls here, making it a great option for those who are gluten-free.

Ba Le has not set a date for the new location’s opening, nor has it hinted at an exact address, so stay tuned for more details on this new spot.