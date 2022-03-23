We are big fans of great happy hour deals around here, and there’s a new one we feel compelled to tell you about. It’s coming to us from The Chickadee Room.

The Chinatown bar, which is the sister concept to fan-favourite Juke Fried Chicken, has a fresh and excellent new daily deal.

Dare we say, it sounds like it might be one of the best in all of Vancouver.

Patrons who head into the 182 Keefer Street spot any day from 4 to 6 pm will be faced with an irresistible promo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chickadee (@chickadeeroom)

When you purchase one happy hour cocktail, you get two pieces of Juke Fried Chicken at zero cost.

That’s right, all you need to do is grab a drink and free chicken is in your immediate future during this new happy hour program.

Guests can select from a variety of handcrafted happy hour beverages, including an Americano Cocktail, Sherry & Tonic, Moscow Mule, and Daiquiri.

If top-notch sips and free chicken aren’t enough to get you to happy hour, we don’t know what is!

The Chickadee Room

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram