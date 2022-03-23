FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsSpecials & Deals

The Chickadee Room launches new happy hour with Juke chicken deal

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 23 2022, 5:05 pm
The Chickadee Room launches new happy hour with Juke chicken deal
Courtesy The Chickadee Room
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

Indian

Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway

Asian, Thai

Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant

We are big fans of great happy hour deals around here, and there’s a new one we feel compelled to tell you about. It’s coming to us from The Chickadee Room.

The Chinatown bar, which is the sister concept to fan-favourite Juke Fried Chicken, has a fresh and excellent new daily deal.

Dare we say, it sounds like it might be one of the best in all of Vancouver.

Patrons who head into the 182 Keefer Street spot any day from 4 to 6 pm will be faced with an irresistible promo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chickadee (@chickadeeroom)

When you purchase one happy hour cocktail, you get two pieces of Juke Fried Chicken at zero cost.

That’s right, all you need to do is grab a drink and free chicken is in your immediate future during this new happy hour program.

Guests can select from a variety of handcrafted happy hour beverages, including an Americano Cocktail, Sherry & Tonic, Moscow Mule, and Daiquiri.

If top-notch sips and free chicken aren’t enough to get you to happy hour, we don’t know what is!

The Chickadee Room

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT