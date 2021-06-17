The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

The long days of summer are here and it’s important to make the most of them. After a hard day of work, school, play, or just because you need a pick-me-up, happy hours are some of our favourite times to visit local restaurants.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on the must-try dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are nine must-visit happy hour spots in Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

BREWHALL is a craft brewery and beer hall that is loved for its fresh beer, fun atmosphere, and its happy hour. Visit them in Olympic Village and enjoy specials like Brewhall Neon Lights Pale Ale or the Brewhall Hall Pass along with $2 off all pizzas and all shareables.

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 2 to 6 pm; Sunday to Thursday from 9 pm to close

Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8623

Kick back and relax in East Side Craft House’s dining room or on the patio with their happy hour specials. Crafthouse happy hour offers savings on cocktails, appies, and pints. There are over a dozen tasty bargains to choose from so head back to try them all.

Happy Hour: Daily from 2 to 5 pm

Address: 1445 E 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-1400

All of Tap & Barrel’s locations serve up stunning views of Vancouver along with happy hour favourites. Treat yourself to french onion sliders and gyoza or order up a Green Goddess Halloumi Bowl or Creole Sirloin if you have a big appetite. Then refresh yourself with Well Highballs or a Red Truck Lager.

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 6 pm and 9 pm to close

Address: 75 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-2223

Address: 76-1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-235-9827

Address: 8 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-638-2339

Happy hour lovers will want to check out Colony Bar’s four locations in and around Vancouver. Each day of the week features different drink specials plus tasty menu items like Stadium Nachos, tacos, wings, and more.

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 pm

Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6070

Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-6246

Address: 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980

Looking for a cozy sports bar in the West End with a daily happy hour? Head on down to The Park Pub for specials on domestic beer pints, craft beer pints, house wine, and highballs. Plus order up some classic pub fare to round out your visit.

Happy Hour: Daily from 4 to 6 pm

Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-1831

Beave Ave Bar & Grill serves West Coast-inspired dishes with local craft beer, wine, and original cocktails. Enjoy spectacular views from the patio with happy hour specials including Parallel 49 Craft Lager, Gold Hill Cabernet Merlot, and a Happy Hour Hot Dog or Veggie Dog.

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 pm

Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676-2337

Bridges is just steps away from Granville Island Public Market and it offers happy hour specials every day of the week. Drink specials include highballs and house wine and don’t forget to order classic menu items like chicken strips and crispy Humboldt squid.

Happy Hour: Daily from 3 to 6 pm and 9 pm to close

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4400

Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building in the heart of Railtown has a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, and more. Order yourself a Settlement Brewing House Beer or Meyer Family Vineyards Gewürztraminer to go along with Speck + Truffled House Cheese Pizzette or Tomato Soup Fondue.

Happy Hour: Monday all day (not including holidays); Tuesday to Friday from 3 pm to 6 pm

Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-1989

The Canadian Brewhouse is a great place to visit to watch the big game and enjoy happy hour specials in Metro Vancouver and beyond. Cheer on your favourite teams while enjoying drink specials like Apothic Wine and Old School Mule, then chow down on small plates like Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt Dry Ribs and the Brewhouse Classic Poutine.

Happy Hour: Monday to Friday from 4 to 7 pm

Address: 4755 McClelland Road #1305, Richmond

Phone: 778-732-0766

Address: 3122 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-625-5433

Address: 3030 Pandosy Street, #130 Kelowna

Phone: 250-980-4521

Address: 3036 Recplace Drive, Prince George

Phone: 778-763-1207

Address: 9203 100 St #104, Fort St. John

Phone: 778-844-0228