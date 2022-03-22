One of our favourite spots to devour a killer burger, Downlow Burgers at The American, has just launched some new bites for us, Vancouver.

Folks who head to the 926 Main Street hot spot can now enjoy a refreshed menu of drool-worthy eats, including a vegan morsel that we think plant-based foodies will love.

Downlow Burgers has teamed up with Impossible Foods for a Vegan Chzburger. This handheld is made from Impossible Burger Patties, housemade vegan mac sauce, lettuce, onion, pickles, and Chao vegan cheese.

Additional plant-based options on the menu include Vegan Fried Chicken and Crispy Cauliflower with spicy Korean Vegenaise and scallions.

All these offerings are cooked on a separate flat top and deep fryer, so you don’t have to worry about cross-contamination.

Other new menu items to look forward to this season include two exclusive new chicken sandos: The Buffalo Hot Sando (Buffalo hot sauce, ranch, shredduce, dill pickles) and the ‘Always Sunday’ Sando (special mayo, dill pickles).

For burgers, the hit list features cheeseburgers with a single, double, or triple patty option.

Picture-perfect varieties like The Americana, The Fat Boy, The French Onion, and The Oklahoma are all up for order along with the classic Downlow sides we know and love.

“We’re kicking off spring with a refreshed menu, featuring the same great tasting burgers, but focusing on cheeseburger flavours, snackable and shareable sides, and a few plant-based items,” said Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken Shack, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen.

“In the past two years and a half, we’ve seen what people love to crush, and our cheeseburgers are definitely the most popular!”

Downlow Burgers is open Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 pm and Friday to Saturday from noon to 11 pm.

Downlow Burgers at The American

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

