"Looks like sewage": Brown water covers The Bay floor in downtown Vancouver

Since The Bay in downtown Vancouver closed due to an “emergency situation,” shoppers have been wondering why they were turned away. An anonymous source is now suggesting what’s going on behind closed doors.
“It’s literally a circus,” they said in an email to Daily Hive.
According to the source, brown water, which resembles “sewage,” leaked onto the store floors and caused “massive damage” to the Levi’s shop-in-shop and Zellers pop-up.
“That level will be closed for some time,” the source added.
@freshdailyvancouver The Bay is back up and running after the suspicious “brown water” incident 👀#vancouver #vancouverbc #britishcolumbia #yvr #604 #vancity #richmondbc #kamloops #kelowna #Canada #flooding #thebay ♬ Trap, hip hop, dark beat ♪(963369) – Ninja_Muzik_Tokyo
They claim staff noticed the leaking pipes Saturday morning, which had worsened.
On Sunday, the employee told Daily Hive that there were no staff washrooms, running water or heat.
However, The Bay employee said, “The store stinks of musty mold.”
“They have rented mini fans, I’m assuming it’s to soak up the moisture,” they added.
Escalators have broken down and only one elevator is functioning.
Daily Hive reached out to The Bay for comment, which denied that the brown water was sewage. It also wanted customers to know that it would not be closed for an extended period.
Last week, Vancouver Airport suffered some flooding of its own thanks to a pipe that malfunctioned, though YVR officials never confirmed whether or not the malfunction was due to cold weather.