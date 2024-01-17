"Looks like sewage": Brown water covers The Bay floor in downtown Vancouver

Update: The Bay has provided an update on what happened, and the store is open again as of Wednesday morning.

Since The Bay in downtown Vancouver closed due to an “emergency situation,” shoppers have been wondering why they were turned away. An anonymous source is now suggesting what’s going on behind closed doors.

“It’s literally a circus,” they said in an email to Daily Hive.

According to the source, brown water, which resembles “sewage,” leaked onto the store floors and caused “massive damage” to the Levi’s shop-in-shop and Zellers pop-up.

“That level will be closed for some time,” the source added.



They claim staff noticed the leaking pipes Saturday morning, which had worsened.

On Sunday, the employee told Daily Hive that there were no staff washrooms, running water or heat.

However, The Bay employee said, “The store stinks of musty mold.”

“They have rented mini fans, I’m assuming it’s to soak up the moisture,” they added.

Escalators have broken down and only one elevator is functioning.

Daily Hive reached out to The Bay for comment, which denied that the brown water was sewage. It also wanted customers to know that it would not be closed for an extended period.

“Due to a water pipe burst and subsequent flooding, we were unable to open the store today. Remediation is underway, and we expect to re-open tomorrow,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive on Tuesday evening.

The Bay confirmed that it would be open on Wednesday.

Last week, Vancouver Airport suffered some flooding of its own thanks to a pipe that malfunctioned, though YVR officials never confirmed whether or not the malfunction was due to cold weather.