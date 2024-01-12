NewsTransportationUrbanized

Flooding at YVR Airport soaks terminal and confuses travellers

Jan 12 2024, 11:50 pm
Flooding at YVR Airport soaks terminal and confuses travellers
Alexandra Phiz/Submitted

Travelling through the Vancouver International Airport got a little more hectic than usual Friday after apparent flooding turned parts of the terminal area into a large puddle.

Traveller Alexandra Phiz shared photos and videos with Daily Hive showing pooling water soaking the carpets. There also appeared to be ceiling debris on the floor in some sections.

“Nice water feature,” another traveller captioned their video of the flooding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valérie Vaillancourt (@valerie_vail)

A YVR spokesperson confirmed the leak was due to a malfunctioning pipe near one of the gates in the domestic terminal.

“Our operations and maintenance teams have secured the area and have repaired the leak. Work is also underway to remediate,” the spokesperson said.

pipe yvr

Alexandra Phiz/Submitted

Confused travellers stood back from the flooding, as one maintenance worker appeared to try and mop some of it up.

The good news is incoming and outgoing flights aren’t affected by the leak, with YVR operations running as normal.

