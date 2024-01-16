Escape the Vancouver snow event with these cheap-ish flights to hot spots

Vancouver is getting ready to batten down the hatches as a snow event approaches, but if you’d rather not deal with it, here are some cheap last-minute flights you could take to hotter places.

All the flights take off either Tuesday night, when the snow event is expected to commence, or Wednesday morning when Vancouver will likely have received a good dusting.

According to Expedia, these are some of the best deals you can get for the next 24 hours, from a getaway to Cancun or a flight out to Punta Cana.

All the flights are roundtrip fares departing from YVR with fees included.

Expedia suggests that a flight from Vancouver to Cancun, which would take off Wednesday morning and return Friday morning, would run you $403.36 all in.

You’d be flying in economy class but escaping a Vancouver that could barely handle one to two cm of snow, let alone 15 to 20.

It’s a longer flight, but you’d be further away from the icy cold grip of winter on a trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Including fees, you’re looking at $507.26 for a roundtrip fare.

Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is known for its white sandy beaches, beautiful turquoise water, and a lack of snow.

Okay, maybe it isn’t known for a lack of snow, but sitting on a beach while others are waiting in 11 hours of traffic will undoubtedly be a relief.

Packed with national parks and stunning sights, what you’ll see in Costa Rica will surely be superior to the whiteout Vancouver is forecast to experience over the next 24 hours.

One of the cheapest deals is a flight out to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The Pacific Mexican resort town will be a welcome sight, and with temperatures feeling closer to 30˚C, cold Vancouver will be a distant memory.

