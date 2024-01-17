NewsShoppingUrbanizedCurated

"Not sewage": The Bay explains closure as downtown Vancouver store reopens

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jan 17 2024, 6:40 pm
"Not sewage": The Bay explains closure as downtown Vancouver store reopens
Google Maps | Submitted

One day after The Bay in downtown Vancouver experienced a closure, we are learning more about what exactly led to it.

In a story published by Daily Hive Urbanized on Tuesday afternoon, we shared that The Bay was closing for the day “due to an emergency situation.”

An anonymous source told Daily Hive some more details, including suggesting that brown sewage-like water could be seen flooding parts of the store.

Today, a spokesperson for The Bay clarified that the mysterious brown water was “not sewage” but did share more details about what happened.

bay vancouver

A sign was posted on The Bay’s Georgia Street entrance on Tuesday. (Daily Hive)

“Due to a water pipe burst and subsequent flooding, we were unable to open the store today. Remediation is underway, and we expect to reopen tomorrow,” The Bay said on Tuesday evening.

“There is not sewage in the store,” the spokesperson added.

“The water was cleaned up, and we are open today.”

The spokesperson also told Daily Hive that the basement level is closed but expected to open again soon.

