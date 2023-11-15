56-storey tower with 641 rental homes coming to The Amazing Brentwood

Tower 7 of The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) mall redevelopment is being planned as 100% secured purpose-built rental housing for its residential component.

Shape Properties has submitted a new rezoning application to redevelop an internal parcel in the northwest quadrant of the property. Currently, the footprint of this development site is occupied by the former Zellers building, which has been used as the redevelopment’s presentation centre.

This is the final development parcel of the second phase of the site-wide redevelopment of four phases.

This will be a 594-ft-tall, 56-storey tower fronting the internal streets of Brentwood Boulevard and Ridgelawn Drive, containing a total of 641 rental homes.

The unit size mix is 105 studios, 372 one-bedroom units, 210 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units, with 151 of the one- and two-bedroom units also featuring a den.

There will be a significantly smaller proportion of adaptable units with accessible considerations in this building, with a rate of 2.5% of all units designed to be adaptable. According to City of Burnaby staff, this is based on an analysis of demand for accessible suites in market-based rental housing developments, and to account for the additional costs associated with building an accessible unit.

Residents will have access to significant common amenity spaces, including an extensive amenity floor on the 56th level.

The ground level will provide 8,100 sq ft of retail and restaurant space, adding to TAB’s growing cluster of new commercial retail space and activating internal street frontages, and about 1,300 secured bike parking spaces.

Four underground levels will contain about 350 vehicle parking stalls, representing a parking supply ratio of 0.53 stalls per unit, plus dedicated visitor spaces.

To reduce private car use, Shape Properties will offer transportation demand management measures such as a two-zone transit pass for all residents for 36 months, a car share monthly membership fund for each unit for up to 20 years, and seven dedicated car share parking stalls. Of course, TAB is adjacent to SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station and bus stops served by frequent bus routes.

The total building floor area would reach 525,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 9.24 times larger than the size of the 58,000 sq ft lot. Arcadis Architects, previously known as IBI Group, is the project’s design firm.

It is also noted that Shape Properties has an alternative version of the proposal that incorporates a six-storey office base podium to generate about 140,000 sq ft of leasable office space. This would push the building height to 632 ft with 61 storeys.

Accounting for the additional density permitted under the City’s inclusionary rental housing policy, a total floor area of 10.4 million sq ft is permitted for TAB, including 4.09 million sq ft of residential space and 1.97 million sq ft of retail, restaurant, and office space.