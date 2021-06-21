The Amazing Brentwood's sixth tower to include 443 homes

Another component of the massive The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) development is proceeding, with the mall owner now pushing forward with the sixth tower.

A new application submitted to the City of Burnaby seeks to develop the northwesternmost corner of the 28-acre site, currently a surface parking lot area, into a 417-ft-tall, 39-storey, mixed-use building — Tower Six of TAB.

Under the municipal government’s inclusionary rental housing policy, what is proposed by developer Shape Properties and design firm IBI Group is greater in density than what was outlined in the city council-approved mall master plan in 2013.

There will be 443 homes, including 369 condominium homes, 21 market rental homes, and 53 non-market rental homes.

The unit mix is 36 studios, 75 one-bedroom units, 107 one-bedroom units with a den, 105 two-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom units with a den, 88 three-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units with a den.

Within the first two levels, the building will contain about 12,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space — activating the northward extension of Brentwood Boulevard and Willingdon Linear Park — and approximately 20,400 sq ft of office space.

The developer is proposing to set aside about 9,800 sq ft of the ground-level retail and restaurant space as an in-kind contribution toward an amenity bonus provision for community services.

The first 15 floors of the tower are terraced to the north side, providing a transition to the single-family neighbourhood. A statutory right-of-way driveway, named Ridgelawn Drive, cuts east-west through the core of the tower, and is slated to feature a “significant public art piece” that will act as a “strong visual reference at the northwestern gateway to the site.”

Tower Six’s underground parking and parking access are located within Tower Five just to the south. Both of these towers form the second phase of TAB, with Tower Six containing 442,000 sq ft of total floor area.

An underground connection will be provided between the second phase and first phase of TAB, which is completed and currently seeing a gradual opening of its businesses.

Accounting for the additional density permitted under the inclusionary rental housing policy, a total floor area of 10.4 million sq ft is permitted for TAB, including 4.09 million sq ft of residential space and 1.97 million sq ft of retail, restaurant, and office space.

So far, only 31% of TAB’s total floor area has been built or is underway. After the completion of Tower Five, the remaining density yet to be built at TAB will stand at 7.2 million sq ft, including 729,000 sq ft of commercial space and the remainder as a mix of condominiums, market rental housing, and below-market rental housing.

Tower Five with over 500 homes will launch this summer.