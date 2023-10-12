Two towers up to 60 storeys proposed near Brentwood SkyTrain (RENDERINGS)

Just over a year after Burnaby City Council approved the site master plan for Brentwood West, a rezoning application has been submitted for the first major parcel up for development.

Brentwood West is the future redevelopment of the 3.3-acre northwest corner of the prominent intersection of Lougheed Highway and Willingdon Avenue — immediately west of SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station and The Amazing Brentwood mall.

The newly submitted rezoning application by Bosa Development spans the northernmost parcel on the site — a 1.5-acre property with the addresses of 4430-4488 Halifax Street and 1801 Willingdon Avenue in the core of Brentwood Town Centre. Currently, the parcel contains a vacant lot and low-storey commercial buildings.

Bosa Development’s rezoning application does not span the southernmost parcel, which includes a gas station and a strip mall owned by different entities.

According to the rezoning application, there will be two mixed-use towers, with the west tower fronting only Halifax Street reaching 651 ft in height with 60 storeys — just eight ft shy of downtown Vancouver’s Living Shangri-La, and below Metro Vancouver’s new tallest building of Gilmore Place II located nearby. This west tower will largely contain condominium housing uses.

The east tower at the corner fronting both Willingdon Avenue and Halifax Street will be 479 ft with 43 storeys.

An eight-storey base podium with secured purpose-built below-market rental housing links the east and west towers.

For the east tower, just above the ground-level retail/restaurant uses, 11 storeys will be dedicated to 210,000 sq ft of office uses. Above the office volume, the east tower’s upper levels will contain secured purpose-built market rental housing.

Within both towers, there will be a total of 815 homes, including 472 condominium homes, 266 market rental homes, and 77 below-market rental homes. This housing tenure mix is in accordance to the municipal government’s inclusionary rental policies.

The condominium unit size mix is 146 one-bedroom units, 267 two-bedroom units, and 59 three-bedroom units. The market rental unit size mix is 132 one-bedroom units and 134 two-bedroom units, while the below-market rental unit size mix is one studio, 42 one-bedroom units, 27 two-bedroom units, and seven three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to various shared amenity spaces, including dedicated amenity uses on rooftop levels of both towers.

Both towers combined with the attached podium will have a total floor area of about 969,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 14.3 times larger than the size of the parcel. Chris Dikeakos Architects and PFS Studio are the project’s design firms.

Seven underground levels will provide 919 vehicle parking stalls — including 472 for condominium residents, 133 for market rental residents, 23 for below-market rental residents, 41 for residential visitors, and 250 for office and retail/restaurant uses — and over 1,800 bike parking spaces.

As part of the project, a portion of Buchanan Street on the south side of the parcel will be permanently closed to created the permanent public plaza called Buchanan Square. In order to achieve this public space, the City would have to sell the 12,400 sq ft portion of the street west of Willingdon Avenue to Bosa Development. This land sale is a prerequisite condition of the rezoning.

According to City staff, the developer is proposing to build the west tower and podium (condominiums and below-market rentals) as the first phase, followed by the east tower (office uses and market rentals) as the second phase, but there is a possibility both towers could be built simultaneously under a single phase.

Immediately to the south, the separate remaining parcel of the Brentwood West master plan calls for two towers, including a 39 storey tower for the mid-block site fronting only Willingdon Avenue and a taller 64-storey tower at the prominent corner fronting both Willingdon Avenue and Lougheed Highway. Both towers would contain a mix of residential, office, and retail/restaurant uses.