The first of many phases of the City of Burnaby’s Buchanan West master plan in Brentwood Town Centre district is taking its next step.

Millennium Properties has submitted a new rezoning application to redevelop the mid-block site of 4141 Lougheed Highway, which is currently a 1959-built warehouse building with businesses such as Fitness Town. This property is near the northeast corner of the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Gilmore Avenue.

The site is also immediately west of Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness, and immediately north of Gilmore Place II tower, which recently became Metro Vancouver’s new tallest building, and SkyTrain Gilmore Station.

The proposal calls for two towers with the east tower (Tower A) reaching 662 ft with 62 storeys and the west tower (Tower B) reaching 582 ft with 54 storeys.

The tallest of the two towers adds to the growing list of future buildings that will be taller than the City of Vancouver’s tallest of Living Shangri-la, which is 659 ft.

The unique mid-century inspired design — defined by its pattern of protruding balconies and large cathedral-like arches for the arcade at ground level — is by the Vancouver office of UK-based Faulkner Browns Architects.

“Overall, the subject proposal exemplifies exceptional urban design and architectural expression related to the building’s siting, massing, pedestrian orientation and materiality,” reads City staff’s analysis of the design.

The combined residential component will generate a total of 824 homes.

The east tower will contain 488 strata market condominium homes, with a unit size mix of 49 studios, 294 one-bedroom units, 133 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units.

The west tower will provide 336 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 246 market rental units and 90 non-market rental units. The market rental unit size mix is 26 studios, 104 one-bedroom units, also 104 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units, while the non-market rental unit size mix is 10 studios, 40 one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units.

Both tower heights include the calculation of the 10-storey base podium, which will largely see hotel uses with 280 guest rooms, along with restaurant, retail, and supporting hotel amenity uses. It is noted that the hotel space is designed in a way that enables the floor space to be converted to office uses if the hotel market softens in the future.

According to Destination Vancouver, there is a need for 20,000 additional hotel rooms across Metro Vancouver over the coming decades, including 10,000 outside the City of Vancouver.

Eight underground levels will provide 794 vehicle parking stalls, including 634 stalls for residents and 160 hotel and commercial use stalls, plus 1,700 secured bike parking spaces.

This vehicle parking supply is based on a parking ratio of 1.0 stall per condominium home, 0.5 stalls per market rental home, 0.30 stalls per non-market rental home, and 1.0 stall for every two hotel guest rooms.

To reduce the resident use of private vehicles, the developer will provide a suite of transportation demand management measures, including a two-zone transit pass for 15% of the condominium homes for 24 months, car share driving credits for each home, and other features relating to cycling and ridehailing.

The project’s total building floor area will reach 863,241 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 13.33 times larger than the size of the 64,763 sq ft (1.49 acres) lot.

If built, this would be the third hotel for the Brentwood district, in addition to Executive Suites Hotel — which is set to be eventually redeveloped under the Buchanan West master plan — and the proposed 172-room hotel in the future mixed-use tower at 2211-2271 Rosser Avenue.

Upon full buildout, the entire 10.7-acre Buchanan West master plan will have 12 towers with 6.7 million sq ft of total building floor area, including 6,000 homes and 1.5 million sq ft of commercial space, including hotels, office uses, and retail and restaurant spaces.