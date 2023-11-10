61-storey tower with hotel and condos proposed near Brentwood SkyTrain

Yet another major mixed-use tower development is proposed for Brentwood Town Centre district in Burnaby, with this latest project introducing a sizeable hotel component.

A rezoning application by Vancouver-based developer Amacon calls for the redevelopment of the triangular-shaped industrial warehouse property of 2211-2271 Rosser Avenue – the southwest corner of the intersection of Rosser Avenue and Dawson Street. This also includes a building currently used as a presentation centre for Amacon.

The transit-oriented development site is roughly a 10-minute walk to SkyTrain’s Brentwood Town Centre Station to the northeast or Gilmore Station to the west.

Designed by Chris Dikeakos Architects, this will be a 627-foot-tall, 61-storey tower, with the uppermost 43 storeys containing 442 market strata condominium homes. The unit size mix is 86 studios, 171 one-bedroom units, 178 two-bedroom units, and seven three-bedroom units.

The tower’s height includes a 13-storey base podium, with the southern half containing 72 non-market rental homes with a unit size mix of 25 studios, 27 one-bedroom units, and 35 two-bedroom units.

Altogether, the residential component across housing tenures will generate 514 homes.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The northern half of the base podium at the intersection corner will be the hotel section, containing 172 guest rooms, a major outdoor hotel amenity space with a swimming pool on the base podium rooftop, and ground-level retail and restaurant space.

This would be the Brentwood area’s second hotel, in addition to Executive Suites Hotel, which is also set to be eventually redeveloped under the Buchanan West master plan.

“The provision of a hotel, restaurant, and commercial space fronting onto Rosser Avenue and Dawson Street encourages an interactive urban landscape that provides the opportunity for community services and retail spaces needed to support residential growth,” reads a city staff report.

“The provision of a hotel will provide a unique offering and contribute to the overall vibrancy of the high street.”

There will be eight underground levels for over 600 vehicle parking stalls, including 481 condominium stalls and 86 hotel stalls, and 1,400 secured bike parking spaces, which will be accessible from ground level by bike elevator.

To encourage non-vehicular trips, the developer will provide a wide range of transit demand management measures, including a two-zone transit pass subsidy for all condominium and rental homes for three years, a car share subsidy, and five car share spaces,

The total building floor area will reach 533,000 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density that is 11.45 times larger than the size of the 46,551 sq ft lot.

It is also noted that the development is designed in a way that will enable a potential future landscaped deck over the adjacent railway tunnel entrance on the west side of the property.

Amacon has several other residential projects nearby in the Brentwood area, but it is also known for its ownership and operation of the Loden Hotel and various other hospitality properties in downtown Vancouver, including Tableau, Homer St. Cafe, and Maxine’s restaurants. The developer is currently in the process of building The Block at 150 Robson Street, just across the street from BC Place Stadium’s Terry Fox Plaza, which will be a 29-storey tower with 131 condominium homes and 120 hotel guest rooms.

Additionally, Amacon is in the early stages of planning the conversion of an old medical office building at 1144 Burrard Street, next to St. Paul’s Hospital, into a boutique hotel.

According to Destination Vancouver, there is a need for 20,000 additional hotel rooms across Metro Vancouver over the coming decades, including 10,000 outside the City of Vancouver.