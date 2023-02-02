Electric battery ruled out as cause of Tesla fire in Metro Vancouver

The investigation into a Tesla fire in Metro Vancouver continues, and the battery has been ruled out as a cause.

In May 2022, a Tesla Model Y in North Vancouver shut down and caught fire moments before the driver kicked out the window to escape.

At the time of the incident, fire officials told Daily Hive that there was a manual release, but in the heat of the incident, that wasn’t intuitive to the driver, who ultimately kicked out the window and escaped a few minutes before the whole car became engulfed in flames.

Transport Canada began an investigation into the origins of the fire, a video of which was shared on social media at the time:

Transport Canada confirmed to Daily Hive that the car was “inspected on two separate occasions – June 8 and August 19, 2022 – by Transport Canada inspectors and field team investigators along with Tesla representatives, ICBC officials (the insurer), and engineering consultants representing the insurer.”

“The fire originated in the left half of the dashboard in the vicinity of the left body control module,” said Transport Canada.

“The components removed from the subject vehicle for closer examination are the left body control module, the steering column assembly, and the car computer.”

“It was confirmed that the fire does not relate to the high-voltage battery in the vehicle,” said Transport Canada.

The agency hasn’t finished analyzing the car’s computer data or examining the removed components.

Still, so far, we know that the battery isn’t to blame, which is good news because fires caused by rechargeable batteries have been deadly in recent years.