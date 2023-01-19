VFRS says 50% of fire fatalities in 2022 were due to rechargeable batteries

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is renewing its warning of how deadly rechargeable batteries can be.

Rechargeable batteries, including Lithium-ion used in portable electronics like e-bikes and scooters, were responsible for half of all fire fatalities in 2022, said VFRS.

On Thursday, January 18, VFRS shared a photo of the charred remains of some batteries, reminding folks not to overcharge batteries, use damaged batteries, use them for purposes other than what they were designed for, or modify them in any way.

In 2022, there were 10 fire fatalities in the City of Vancouver, 5 of those deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries, including lithium ion batteries.

Don't overcharge, modify or use damaged batteries. pic.twitter.com/r6pE31Xovz — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) January 18, 2023

The City of Vancouver has an information page about battery fire prevention, saying that a “small number of the batteries can be defective, overheat, catch fire, or explode.”

Last year, after someone died in a lithium-ion battery-caused fire in an SRO, VFRS’s Matthew Trudeau said that fires caused by these batteries had increased fivefold since 2016.

“It’s very concerning, and it’s Canada and US-wide,” he told Daily Hive in a phone interview. “We’re just seeing an inherent problem operating lithium-ion batteries safely.”

Lithium Ion battery fires are the number 1 cause of fire deaths in the City of Vancouver for 2022. 5 people have died this year already. Never overcharge, modify, or leave unattended while charging. Always use manufacturer approved replacement devices. — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) June 13, 2022

Most problems occur when people charge the battery with a cable that’s not approved for use in Canada or is damaged. Although buying a charging cable or a replacement battery online may be cheaper and more appealing, Trudeau urged customers to opt for an option that’s manufacturer-approved — even if it means spending more.

In addition, he recommended people charge devices outside their bedrooms or outside of their homes entirely, if possible.

Lithium ion batteries power many devices. Be careful when using them; in rare cases, they can cause fire. Stop using them if you notice an odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking, or odd noises. #wakeupvancouver#smokealarmssavelives#firerescue pic.twitter.com/K6sXjZot2h — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) February 5, 2022

“If you overcharge them or you charge them incorrectly, you can heat them up and it causes an internal runaway effect that… causes a subsequent fire and explosion.”

He mentioned that lithium-ion battery fires have become more frequent since people have turned to electric modes of transport as fuel prices have gone up. While e-bikes and e-scooters have many benefits, Trudeau urged owners to become familiar with safe charging practices.

“Even outside of these five [fatal] fires, we have seen numerous fires for these types of batteries resulting in damage and injury.”

According to the city, there has been more than $12 million in damages due to these kinds of fires, too.

With files from Daily Hive Staff