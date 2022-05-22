Tesla traps Metro Vancouver driver inside and then catches fire (VIDEO)

A Tesla driver in Metro Vancouver is lucky to be alive after they got trapped in their Tesla moments before it burst into flames.

Daily Hive spoke with James Lester, an owner and distiller at Sons of Vancouver about the incident which took place on May 20, at the intersection of Hunter Street and Mountain Highway in North Vancouver near the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.

Lester said he was walking to work at around 10 am when he saw a blue Tesla with a broken window blocking the intersection.

“The driver told me the car powered down and shifted into park as he stopped at the intersection,” he said, and that’s when he started filming.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle explains how they had to kick their way out of the vehicle to escape.

“All of a sudden, my car just shut down, it just said error error error, and all of a sudden the battery started smoking,” the driver said.

“My car just started going into flames, not flames but it’s smoking up, my battery died on my Tesla and I don’t know what happened,” they said.

“I kicked through the window because everything stopped. The power didn’t work, the door didn’t open, the windows didn’t go down…I need to get the f**k out of this car,” the driver said. “This is 2021. Brand new, man,”

In the video, at first, the car is just smoking. Then, it catches fire. You can watch the saga below:

Daily Hive has reached out to the District of North Vancouver Fire for more information and will update this story.

Thankfully the fire’s only casualty was their beers and golf clubs.

Teslas do have emergency manual door release handles and they may not be intutive for drivers in an emergency, as was the case here.

“If this was my grandmother trapped in her car it would have ended very differently and that’s the point the driver would like people to appreciate,” said Lester.

Lester also pointed out that “Elon Musk moon boys are defending this to the death,” as his partner posted a photo of the incident on Twiter that’s being torn apart as people accuse the photo of being faked. “It’s rather troubling,” said Lester.