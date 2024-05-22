"What a joke": Vancouver Tesla Cybertruck driver called out for parking at bus stop
Here is another entry to the You Can’t Park There series, where we outline some questionable parking jobs in the city.
People online are calling out a so-called terrible driver in Vancouver who parked a Tesla Cybertruck at a bus stop.
The unique electric vehicle was seen parked in the Chinatown area along E Pender Street and Gore Avenue Sunday afternoon.
@2xu2xu Tesla Cybertruck parked at a bus stop today in Vancouver’s Chinatown. Cops were calling a tow while onlookers took photos. #tesla #cybertruck #vancouver #chinatownyvr #chinatown #parking #parkingticket #richmond #burnaby #coquitlam #busstop ♬ original sound – Jake – Street Photography
A video shared on TikTok by Jake Wong shows three Vancouver police officers on the scene, which led some people to question why so many officers were needed for a parking infraction.
“Look at all the cops hard at work 🙄,” one person wrote.
However, many comments suggested parking at the bus stop meant the driver was “another entitled Tesla owner.”
“Wish I could afford to disregard the rules of the road and park anywhere,” a TikTok user wrote. “Must be nice to have all that pocket money – I bet a tow is pocket change to the owner.”
Others simply said the video “is so Vancouver.”
“What a joke,” another person added.
Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for more information.
In Vancouver there is a “zero-tolerance policy” for parking or stopping in a bus zone, according to the City site.
The site warns that “if you park or stop in a bus zone, your vehicle will be ticketed and possibly towed.”