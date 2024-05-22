"What a joke": Vancouver Tesla Cybertruck driver called out for parking at bus stop

Here is another entry to the You Can’t Park There series, where we outline some questionable parking jobs in the city.

People online are calling out a so-called terrible driver in Vancouver who parked a Tesla Cybertruck at a bus stop.

The unique electric vehicle was seen parked in the Chinatown area along E Pender Street and Gore Avenue Sunday afternoon.

A video shared on TikTok by Jake Wong shows three Vancouver police officers on the scene, which led some people to question why so many officers were needed for a parking infraction.

“Look at all the cops hard at work 🙄,” one person wrote.

However, many comments suggested parking at the bus stop meant the driver was “another entitled Tesla owner.”

Others simply said the video “is so Vancouver.”

In Vancouver there is a “zero-tolerance policy” for parking or stopping in a bus zone, according to the City site.

The site warns that “if you park or stop in a bus zone, your vehicle will be ticketed and possibly towed.”