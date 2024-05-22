Canada’s second-largest airline, WestJet, is calling on the feds to put an “immediate freeze” on any mandatory government fees, charges, and policies that increase travel costs for Canadians.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech outlined the carrier’s strategic achievements and recommended a series of affordability measures.

“As we build on our success to better serve our guests, we must take action to safeguard affordability,” he said.

WestJet also asked the government to stop collecting airport rent and hold a comprehensive review of Canada’s user-pay system for aviation infrastructure.

“This review should consider competitiveness impacts, intermodal equity, border leakage, and value for taxpayers,” airline officials noted.

They also highlighted that “as a direct result” of its entry into the Canadian market in 1996, ticket prices have dropped by “more than half.”

The WestJet Group’s customers bought over 2.5 million tickets under $100 in 2023, with almost half of all tickets purchased being priced under $200 by WestJet.

“WestJet is committed to maintaining a transparent and low-cost structure that welcomes competition and drives the best value for our guests. Yet we operate in a very expensive and user-paid infrastructure environment that significantly drives up ticket prices for the everyday Canadian and hinders competition,” argued von Hoensbroech.

“Air travellers are paying too much in government fees and charges on their plane ticket compared to other nations and other modes of travel. These changes would increase competition, lower ticket prices, and foster greater transparency for our guests.”

Last year, WestJet acquired Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations.

Its full integration with Sunwing is expected in 2025.