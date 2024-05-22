Famed "Pink Palace" hotel in Surrey to sell for at least $18 million

A court-ordered sale of the iconic Pink Palace Hotel in Surrey is expected to be finalized soon, with an initial offer accepted on the property.

1160 King George Boulevard, better known as the former Pacific Inn Resort but nicknamed Pink Palace Hotel, was listed last year for $25,380,000.

While that is still the list price, listing agent Rishi Dhir told Daily Hive that an initial offer of $18 million has been accepted. However, that may not be the final price, as additional offers are due by May 23 at 4 pm before the court date on May 27.

The sale is court-ordered, as the original owners couldn’t keep the mortgage payments up to date. Dhir said there have been many showings and interest in the property.

“Most buyers are looking to revitalize the place,” Dhir added.

Since an initial offer of $18 million was accepted, anyone putting in bids before the Thursday deadline would have to top that price. Then, the court will decide who has the best offer. The new owner will likely take over on Monday.

The property has been a popular spot for filming, and Dhir said that, since it was listed in December, he believes there might have been one party that did some filming in it.

The original hotel featured 150 guest rooms and 10,000 sq ft of meeting and event space.

According to the Royal Pacific Realty listing, the property also includes an “impressive glass-covered indoor atrium courtyard.”

That portion of the building also includes guest amenities and over 400 parking stalls.

“Our hotel closed in 2018 and remains open to production companies,” read the Pink Palace website before it seemingly went offline.

