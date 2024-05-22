Shaw internet outage impacts customers across Metro Vancouver

Some Shaw customers in the Lower Mainland are experiencing internet and phone issues after a power outage took some of the telecom provider’s equipment offline.

The internet outage is affecting customers in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond, though Shaw didn’t release numbers on how many customers are affected.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Shaw said.

Once power is restored to Shaw’s equipment, services should work again.

The outage impacts all services Shaw provides — internet, TV, phone, and more.