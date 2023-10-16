It’s inevitable to take a drive around Metro Vancouver and spot a terrible driver. So, how are locals expressing their rage? Well, taking photos and videos and uploading them online so we can collectively rage — duh.

If you’re an avid Facebook user in the city, you may have heard of “Richmond Learns to Park and Drive” — a Facebook group that chronicles lousy parking jobs in Richmond and other areas of Metro Vancouver.

In this group, there are countless examples of people who seem to have trouble parking within the lines.

Here are some of the best of the worst parking jobs spotted in the region, which were shared online recently.

“Human parking spot”

We’ve all, at one point, felt really desperate for parking. Sometimes, it is challenging to find a spot. However, in an example Bennette Santos shared this month, some people are going to creative lengths to nab a spot.

Santos explained earlier this month they were pulling into the parking lot along Bayview Street in Steveston, Richmond, when a woman stood in a vacant parking spot to reserve it.

In the video, a black car can be seen reversing out of a parking spot while the woman quickly shuffles to block the spot, seemingly reserving the place for someone she knows.

Thankfully for Santos, another vehicle pulled out of the lot shortly after and they were able to find a parking spot.

To shame them, Santos also shared a photo of the car which was apparently getting the VIP treatment.

Fastest wins?

This one may be up for debate.

Dashcam footage was shared of a driver reversing into a parking stall and the race that ensued with another driver. The video shows the other motorist driving through empty spots to cheat the reversing driver to the punch.

It’s unclear if the tense issue was resolved since the audio and video anonymously uploaded to Facebook cut out.

Put your shopping carts away!

PSA to all shoppers — please put your shopping carts away when you’re done.

A very frustrated motorist said they found a cart parked between two vehicles recently at the Richmond Costco and they snapped a photo and posted it anonymously to express their distaste.

“Thank you for leaving your cart here,” they wrote sarcastically. “I hope someone will do it to you, too.”

Reminder to all those who don’t know: please return your carts to the receptacle instead of inconveniencing someone else.

“Close enough”

In a photo uploaded by an anonymous participant, they captured a driver who certainly has trouble parking between the lines.

But at least they didn’t take up another person’s parking spot.

Felix Li snapped a photo of this parking blunder recently at a busy underground parkade that shows that the lines can be confusing for some motorists, apparently.

Have you seen any terrible parking jobs around the region? Tell us about it in the comments below.