Temperature in Vancouver expected to increase 10°C by next weekend

The past few days have been lacklustre compared to the weekend we had last week. However, better weather is on the horizon.

There’s been a stark contrast between Vancouver’s weather this week and last.

Last Friday and Saturday, people flocked to Vancouver beaches and parks to soak up as much vitamin D as possible. However, this weekend, it’s been all gloom amid the grey skies and drop in temperature.

The good news is by next weekend, we could be back to enjoying gorgeous beach weather.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures are expected to warm up nearly 10°C by next Sunday compared to today.

Vancouver will kick start the week with a mix of sun and clouds, but as the week goes, the Weather Network predicts we will see a whole less clouds and much more sun throughout the day.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to feel like 24°C, and on Sunday it may increase to 27°C.

