So not cool! Vancouver set to see a 10°C temperature drop

We hope you enjoyed the bikini weather last Saturday because the temperatures you enjoyed won’t be back this weekend.

Last Friday and Saturday, people flocked to Vancouver beaches and parks to soak up as much vitamin D as possible.

While this blast of warm weather might have reminded you of summer, you’ll more than likely need your umbrella and a nice warm jacket this week.

Saturday slightly missed a daily maximum temperature record for April 29. The record to beat 23.9°C was set in 1976 but this year Vancouver reached 22.8°C.

🥈With a ~5pm high of 22.8°C, yesterday was #Vancouver's 2nd warmest Apr 29th since records began in 1937. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/Mq0dRSsrX2 — Vancouver Weather Records🌤 (@YVR__Weather) April 30, 2023

Since last Saturday, the temperature in Vancouver has slightly lowered and this weekend it’s expected to drop to 12°C during the day and 7°C in the evening, according to The Weather Network.

So it is a good idea to enjoy the sun as much as you can Tuesday and Wednesday because it won’t make another appearance in the near future.

While it may be a dry and cloudy day Thursday, showers will settle in Friday until Monday, weather experts predict.

According to the Weather Network, mid-May may be a bit cool but by the end of the month, temperatures are expected to be above seasonal.