A BC city broke a 123-year-old temperature record yesterday

Don't you wish it was this nice today? (Stan Jones/Shutterstock)

A BC city broke a daily hot temperature record that was intact for 123 years.

While most of BC is under grey and rainy skies today, many parts of the province broke weather records yesterday, including the Kelowna Area, which broke one that has been intact since 1900!

You might be wishing for that weather in Vancouver today, but the heat has stoked some flooding fears.

All the records that were broken were for May 4.

As we mentioned, Kelowna wasn’t the only BC city that broke a temperature record; according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, 19 locales in BC broke hot weather records, with some being in place for a very long time.

Kelowna’s old record of 30˚C was set in 1900, and yesterday, the city just edged that previous record out by .2˚C, hitting a new preliminary record of 30.2˚C. Records in the area have been kept since 1899.

Another long-standing and notable temperature record broken in BC was in the Cranbrook area, where a previous record of 26.7˚C set in 1957 was replaced by yesterday’s high of 28.6˚C.

The Yoho National Park area set a new record of 25.3˚C, beating an older record of 23.9˚C, previously set in 1937.

Parts of BC that warmed up the most include Lytton and Cache Creek. Both set new respective records of 32.2˚C.

Due to the hot conditions drying up the grounds in some BC locales, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued several flood warnings for parts of BC.

