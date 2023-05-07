Alberta declares public emergency as wildfires and evacuations increase

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith declared a state of public emergency in Alberta as wildfires and evacuations continue to grow.

On Saturday, May 6, the province kept Albertans updated as the situation evolved throughout the day.

In the evening, Smith said on Twitter that because wildfires and evacuations are increasing, the province will be putting its resources towards fighting fires to prioritize the safety of Albertans.

“This is a difficult and stressful time for many Albertans, and I want to thank everyone for helping out as you can. Albertans rally together to support one another and that is no different now,” said Smith. “We are Alberta strong.”

Today, we declared a state of public emergency in Alberta. The number of wildfires and evacuations has increased again and we must prioritize the safety of Albertans. We are putting all our resources toward fighting these fires, and we are grateful for the support of our… — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 6, 2023

Earlier in the day, Smith noted that more than 24,500 Albertans had been evacuated from their homes. That number has been increasing throughout the day as more and more communities have become affected by wildfires in the region.

You might also like: Firefighters west of Edmonton respond to four fires that appeared "intentionally set"

Over 13,000 Albertans out of their homes as 19 wildfires burn out of control

Alberta wildfires force 24,000 people to evacuate their homes

You can see the full list of fire bans in the province here, and any current Alberta Emergency Alerts can be found here. Albertans can learn about wildfire support by calling the Wildfire Resource Line at 310-4455.