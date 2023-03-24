While we don’t necessarily need any more Korean fried chicken joints in Vancouver, we’re certainly always happy to welcome one more spot to get our fix of KFC.

One of the more popular chains offering Korean fried chicken is the well-known BBQ Chicken, which currently operates five locations in Vancouver and several others throughout Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

According to BBQ Chicken’s website, a new location at Metrotown is currently in the works, slated to open up at #104-4418 Beresford Street sometime in May.

This brand is known for serving up its signature chicken in over a dozen different flavours, including its Secret Sauced Chicken, Cheesling Chicken, and Gangnam Style Chicken, in addition to other Korean-influenced menu items, including Cheese Bul-Dak.

Stay tuned for an exact opening date for the new Metrotown location.

BBQ Chicken – Metrotown

Address: #104, 4418 Beresford Street, Burnaby

