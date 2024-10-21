These Taylor Swift Vancouver tickets just sold for "historic" amount

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A generous fan will see Taylor Swift in style this December, while also helping support an important cause in a big way.

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Vitality Gala, presented by B2Gold Corp, was held on Saturday, October 19 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The third annual event raised almost $2.5 million for healthcare innovation in BC, and a huge part is thanks to a Swiftie in attendance.

“The total donation amount included a historic winning bid of $320,000 for our Taylor Swift The Eras Tour VIP Suite Experience for 15 people, the biggest auction gift we’ve ever seen at a VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation gala,” said VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation in a release.

“Congratulations to the winning bidder and thank you to BC Place and BC PavCo for donating this once-in-a-lifetime package.”

Organizers added that every dollar raised at the Vitality Gala goes toward life-saving therapies, pioneering research, and revolutionary treatment options for patients in BC. Donations can still be made online.

Canadian Swifties are shelling out a lot of dough to see Taylor Swift this fall in Toronto and Vancouver. Some are paying thousands of dollars and flying thousands of miles to see the “Fortnight” singer live.

Fans are urged to be wary of potential scams, with police issuing a warning to the public about fake ticket re-sales after a fraudster targeted Taylor Swift fans in BC.

Do you plan on seeing Taylor Swift in concert this December at Rogers Arena? Are you still looking for tickets to see the music superstar live? Let us know in the comments.