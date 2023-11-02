EventsNewsVancouveritesConcertsCurated

"Chaos incoming": Fans lose it over Taylor Swift's Vancouver concert announcement

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Nov 2 2023, 5:14 pm
"Chaos incoming": Fans lose it over Taylor Swift's Vancouver concert announcement
@taylorswift13/X | Pormezz/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Diwali Boat Parties Vancouver 2023

Fri, November 10, 8:00pm

Diwali Boat Parties Vancouver 2023

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Fri, November 17, 11:00am

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Homecoming: Fight Night in BC's Backyard

Fri, November 24, 6:00pm

Homecoming: Fight Night in BC's Backyard

3rd Annual Christmas Market Extravaganza

Sat, November 25, 10:00am

3rd Annual Christmas Market Extravaganza

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

After months of pleading from fans and even politicians, Taylor Swift has announced she’s bringing The Eras Tour to Vancouver for three shows at BC Place.

In her Instagram stories on Thursday, Swift added three new Eras Tour stops in Vancouver in 2024, and it basically broke the internet in the city.

Fans wasted no time to bring their excitement to social media with the news, as well as sign up for the presale to score tickets to the December 6, 7, or 8 shows.

Others made light of the news.

Others worried they wouldn’t get a ticket.


The City of Vancouver had initially told Daily Hive it would “Shake it Off” after the singer announced dates in Toronto but skipped Vancouver in August.

“The City of Vancouver has a strong and robust arts and culture sector and a Reputation of supporting artists and welcoming performers of all Eras. We will shake this one off as we believe Karma is our best friend,” said the City of Vancouver in a statement to Daily Hive in a previous story.

Premier David Eby was a lot less subtle when he practically begged Swift to add the city as one of the many stops on the tour.

“Please come to Vancouver, British Columbia,” Eby said in September.

“We’ll treat you well…you might even stay.”

The choice of BC Place versus Rogers Arena has also been questioned, but the guess is that the venue just holds more people, and Swift’s other concert venues have been massive arenas.

BC Place holds 54,500 seats, while Rogers Arena holds just over 18,000 seats.

We crunched the numbers, and a single performance in the venue could generate just over $72 million, a major economic boost for Vancouver.

BC Place wrote on X that it is “enchanted” that the singer is coming to the venue.

How do you buy tickets to the Eras Tour in Vancouver?

On top of the usual Ticketmaster Verified Fans process, fans of the Midnights singer can also sign up with RBC Avion Rewards to try and get an access code for one of the three Vancouver shows.

Avion Rewards says that it expects there will be more demand than there are tickets available, with a limited number of Verified Fans set to receive a unique access code, while others will be put on the waitlist.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ Listed
+ News
+ Vancouverites
+ Concerts
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop