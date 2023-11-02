"Chaos incoming": Fans lose it over Taylor Swift's Vancouver concert announcement

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

After months of pleading from fans and even politicians, Taylor Swift has announced she’s bringing The Eras Tour to Vancouver for three shows at BC Place.

In her Instagram stories on Thursday, Swift added three new Eras Tour stops in Vancouver in 2024, and it basically broke the internet in the city.

Fans wasted no time to bring their excitement to social media with the news, as well as sign up for the presale to score tickets to the December 6, 7, or 8 shows.

I MIGHT BE SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT IN VANCOUVER INSTEAD ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? VANCOUVER IS MY CITY. IF I GET VANCOUVER THEN I CAN SELL MY TORONTO TICKETS TO A SWIFTIE IN NEED IM SO HSHSGSG — kels 👻📁 (@shanesdemon) November 2, 2023

This is the day Vancouver becomes a World Class City — Barret 🍶🍺🍻🥂🍷🥃🍸🍾 (@barretme) November 2, 2023

3 Concerts?! We can’t even afford food and she’s having 3 concerts. — Fredo (@el_fredo011516) November 2, 2023

Chaos incoming — Pepo (@Pepo_U2) November 2, 2023

Others made light of the news.

And Ken Sim cannot take credit for this 😂 just like The Last of Us being filmed in Vancouver. — Michelle Plant (@michellesplant) November 2, 2023

Others worried they wouldn’t get a ticket.

Taylor Swift announced Vancouver shows, and here we go again with the scam run by @Ticketmaster . So thanks in advance when I get the I’m sorry you don’t get to buy a ticket email. — Emerson (@EmmoK20) November 2, 2023



The City of Vancouver had initially told Daily Hive it would “Shake it Off” after the singer announced dates in Toronto but skipped Vancouver in August.

“The City of Vancouver has a strong and robust arts and culture sector and a Reputation of supporting artists and welcoming performers of all Eras. We will shake this one off as we believe Karma is our best friend,” said the City of Vancouver in a statement to Daily Hive in a previous story.

Premier David Eby was a lot less subtle when he practically begged Swift to add the city as one of the many stops on the tour.

“Please come to Vancouver, British Columbia,” Eby said in September.

“We’ll treat you well…you might even stay.”

The choice of BC Place versus Rogers Arena has also been questioned, but the guess is that the venue just holds more people, and Swift’s other concert venues have been massive arenas.

BC Place holds 54,500 seats, while Rogers Arena holds just over 18,000 seats.

We crunched the numbers, and a single performance in the venue could generate just over $72 million, a major economic boost for Vancouver.

BC Place wrote on X that it is “enchanted” that the singer is coming to the venue.

We’re enchanted with the news that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is coming to Vancouver at BC Place, December 6-8, 2024 with special guest Gracie Abrams. Verified Fan Onsale registration is now open thru November 4 at 5pm PT. For more information visit: https://t.co/QOeui44nSx pic.twitter.com/QtIVmBfCWr — BC Place (@bcplace) November 2, 2023

How do you buy tickets to the Eras Tour in Vancouver?

On top of the usual Ticketmaster Verified Fans process, fans of the Midnights singer can also sign up with RBC Avion Rewards to try and get an access code for one of the three Vancouver shows.