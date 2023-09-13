EventsNewsPoliticsHumour & WeirdConcertsCuratedPop Culture

BC premier resorts to begging in desperate message for Taylor Swift (VIDEO)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 13 2023, 6:33 pm
BC premier resorts to begging in desperate message for Taylor Swift (VIDEO)
@NoContextBCGov/Twitter | Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

There’s no official news about Taylor Swift bringing her concert tour to BC, but one leader is giving it his best shot to change that.

BC Premier David Eby recently sent a message to the pop music icon, putting his hands together and begging her to bring her tour to BC for him, his wife, his son, and presumably, the rest of the province.

Workers at the rumour mill have been burning the candle at both ends over the past month or so, looking for the faintest scent of hope that Swift would bring her Eras Tour to Vancouver.

In a video AMA that was reshared by a local government-related X (formerly Twitter) account, Eby was asked if he would invite Swift to bring the Eras Tour to BC. He responded, referring to her as “Ms. Swift,” and began by saying, “I’m not accustomed to begging,” before putting his hands together like in prayer.

“Please come to Vancouver, British Columbia,” Eby says.

“We’ll treat you well,” he adds, concluding, “You might even stay.”

Some folks weren’t thrilled about his response.

Unfortunately @taylorswift13 can’t save his government,” one X user replied.

While the Eras Tour is not yet officially coming to BC, residents can still catch the concert at select theatres around the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also had a similar message for Swift back in July.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Listed
+ News
+ Politics
+ Humour & Weird
+ Concerts
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.