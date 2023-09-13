There’s no official news about Taylor Swift bringing her concert tour to BC, but one leader is giving it his best shot to change that.

BC Premier David Eby recently sent a message to the pop music icon, putting his hands together and begging her to bring her tour to BC for him, his wife, his son, and presumably, the rest of the province.

Workers at the rumour mill have been burning the candle at both ends over the past month or so, looking for the faintest scent of hope that Swift would bring her Eras Tour to Vancouver.

In a video AMA that was reshared by a local government-related X (formerly Twitter) account, Eby was asked if he would invite Swift to bring the Eras Tour to BC. He responded, referring to her as “Ms. Swift,” and began by saying, “I’m not accustomed to begging,” before putting his hands together like in prayer.

“Please come to Vancouver, British Columbia,” Eby says.

“We’ll treat you well,” he adds, concluding, “You might even stay.”

Some folks weren’t thrilled about his response.

“Unfortunately @taylorswift13 can’t save his government,” one X user replied.

While the Eras Tour is not yet officially coming to BC, residents can still catch the concert at select theatres around the province.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also had a similar message for Swift back in July.