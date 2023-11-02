Taylor Swift fans have an extra chance for Vancouver Eras Tour tickets

Taylor Swift is bringing her massive Eras Tour to Vancouver in December 2024, and Canadian Swifties have an extra chance to score some tickets.

On top of the usual Ticketmaster Verified Fans process, fans of the Midnights singer can also sign up with RBC Avion Rewards to try and get an access code for one of the three Vancouver shows.

Avion Rewards says that it expects there will be more demand than there are tickets available, with a limited number of Verified Fans set to receive a unique access code, while others will be put on the waitlist.

Those who sign up will receive an email on Wednesday, November 15 confirming the next steps. If you are verified and receive a unique access code, the Avion sale will begin on Thursday, November 16. If you need to change your registration request, you must do so before the registration window closes on Wednesday, November 8 at 11:59 pm PST.

You will be notified that you are either selected or waitlisted, and neither registration nor selection guarantees that you will receive tickets.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to four per person.

Swifties were also given the chance to snag some tickets through the RBC Avion Reward presale for her November 2024 shows in Toronto.

