Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl with superstar guests

This is not a drill. Taylor Swift has arrived at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and she has brought some superstar guests to join her.

The 34-year-old singer has taken the football world by storm this season as her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made headlines and has brought an entirely new type of fan to the sport.

In the leadup to this year’s big game, there were doubts that Swift would be able to make it as her tour schedule showed that she was just in Japan to perform a show. Rest assured, the NFL’s social media account has been on the case and showed her arriving at the game alongside two superstar guests Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

She's here. Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium is sure to be electric for the game, with other celebrities like Justin Bieber and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also expected to be in attendance. R&B legend Usher will be providing the entertainment for the widely anticipated Super Bowl halftime show.

Those looking to make a quick buck on some unique betting props can also get in on the celebrity spotting. There are several Taylor Swift-related bets that fans can put some money on that include whether or not Kelce will propose to her after the game and if she winds up making an endorsement for the upcoming USA federal election.

The game gets underway at 3:30 pm PT on CTV, TSN, and CBS.