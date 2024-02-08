When is Usher's Super Bowl halftime show? How to watch it in Canada

As the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII intensifies, anticipation is also building for the halftime show, featuring R&B legend Usher.

A part of the Super Bowl that football fans and others can enjoy equally, the halftime show provides viewers with 15 minutes of pure entertainment. And with such a big name as this year’s headliner, we might be in for a real treat.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Usher teased a few potential surprises like a new song and additional guests.

“It will definitely be an event,” the 45-year-old told the magazine. “There are special guests. And I’ve considered new songs. But you know, it’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s really hard to determine what moment matters more than others, especially with a new song.”

Since the NFL’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is an American event, Canadians wanting to watch should probably plan in advance.

So, when and how can you tune in? Here’s everything you need to know.

Super Bowl halftime show start time

Super Bowl LVIII, taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is this Sunday. Kickoff time is set for 6:30 pm ET/3:30 PT.

The exact time of the halftime show can vary, though, depending on the pace of the game and its stoppages.

With that said, the Super Bowl usually lasts between three and four hours. As a result, Usher is expected to start his performance sometime between 8-8:30 ET/5-5:30 PT.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show in Canada

For Canadian viewers, there are several options to catch Usher’s electrifying performance.

Those with TV subscriptions can tune in to TSN or their local CTV channel to catch the Super Bowl live. While you may not be able to witness all of the celebrity-filled commercials that play on American networks, both channels will include the halftime show.

If you prefer streaming platforms, there are also a few options.

You can use a TSN digital subscription, which starts at C$19.99 (plus tax) per month. The CTV app (available on Android and iOS) or website are other ways to stream the game; however, a credentialed login from a TV provider is required.

Canadians can also stream the event with DAZN and catch the DAZN Super Bowl Preview Show beforehand. DAZN comes at a subscription cost of C$19.99 per month or C$199.99 for a year and is available on a wide range of devices and smart TVs.