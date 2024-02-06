7 wild Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl bets you can make

The Super Bowl is easily the biggest event in North American sports, but it could be just a bit bigger this year with Taylor Swift added to the mix.

From the halftime show to the parties to the celebrity commercials, it seems like just about everyone gets in on the excitement of the NFL’s championship game.

As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LVIII, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, Swift is adding an extra layer of intrigue. As a global sensation and the romantic partner of Travis Kelce, the singer’s presence is sure to make things more interesting.

And gambling sites are already taking wagers on what she will or won’t do at the big game.

Here are seven of the most outrageous Super Bowl prop bets involving Swift that gambling sites are currently taking.

1. Will Travis Kelce propose?

This is the stuff movies are made of.

FanDuel has set 9.2/1 odds on Kelce proposing to Swift after the game. Canadian betting site Bet99.ca has also made the wager available.

In order for a payout to occur, though, the tight end must pop the question on the field.

2. Designer behind Taylor Swift’s outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

Will Swift wear a Kristin Juszczyk custom design to the game? Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has designed some incredible football-themed outfits, including one for Swift herself recently.

FanDuel has set 4.1/1 odds of it occurring again.

With that said, if either Juszczyk or Swift make an announcement before the game, all bets will be void.

3. How many times Taylor will be mentioned

Where Swift goes, television cameras go with her. Certainly that’s been true during NFL broadcasts at games she has attended this season.

The B/R Betting App is currently taking over/under wagers on how many times the pop star will be mentioned in the NFL broadcast.

The line has been moved from 4.5 to 6.5, where it currently stands.

4. A shoutout from Super Bowl MVP

Will Taylor get a shoutout from the Super Bowl MVP? You might like those odds if Kelce wins it.

A player from either team, win or lose, can selected as the Super Bowl MVP.

FanDuel has set the odds on that player mentioning Swift in their post-game speech at 6.2/1.

5. Swift’s lipstick colour

Yes, you can even bet on Swift’s lipstick colour.

Those with access to BetUS can gamble on which colour the singer’s lipstick will be at Sunday’s game, with the odds overwhelmingly set in red’s favour (red, -1800; Another colour, +700/).

6. A presidential endorsement from Swift

Will things get political?

Seems unlikely, but the odds that Swift will personally endorse Joe Biden for re-election after the big game are set at +1000 at BetOnline.

7. Swift shown before first touchdown

How soon will we see Swift on the broadcast?

The oddsmakers at BetUS have determined that there is a slightly higher likelihood that Swift will be shown on the live broadcast before either team scores a touchdown, setting the odds of that happening at 1.80/1.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.