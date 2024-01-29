Taylor Swift has challenging travel from Japan to Super Bowl

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is heading to the Super Bowl, but will she be able to get there in time to see him play?

That was a question millions of people were asking after Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, booking their ticket to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL title game on February 11.

Given she has been in attendance for most of Kelce’s games since she began dating the NFL star, we should expect Swift to be seen at the Super Bowl.

But it will be challenging for the pop star to get there.

Swift is soon heading to Japan, as her wildly popular Eras Tour continues with four straight concert dates in Tokyo. She’ll be playing in front of sold-out crowds at the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome on February 7, 8, 9, and 10.

That doesn’t give her much time to get to Las Vegas, though it’s certainly possible.

Swift’s concert begins at 6 pm on Saturday in Tokyo, meaning it should wrap up by about 10:30 pm. The time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas is 17 hours, so when the concert wraps up in Tokyo, it’ll only be 5:30 am on Saturday in Las Vegas.

That does give Swift ample time to make the 9.5-hour flight on a private jet to Las Vegas for Super Bowl Sunday. The game kicks off at 3:30 pm PT at Allegiant Stadium.

Needless to say, the NFL will be thrilled to have her in attendance. Swift has generated $331.5 million in “equivalent brand value” for the Chiefs and the NFL, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

Next on Taylor’s tour will be Australia, beginning February 16 with three concerts in Melbourne. She’ll be in Canada later this year, with six concerts set for Toronto in November and three December dates for Vancouver.

The Chiefs are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years. They beat the 49ers in 2020, which was the first championship for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They were upset by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Last year, the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in what was a matchup of the Kelce brothers, Travis (Chiefs) and Jason (Eagles). Jason Kelce has since retired, so he’ll be cheering on the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City is looking to be the first back-to-back Super Bowl winner since the New England Patriots, who won in 2004 and 2005.