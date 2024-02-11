NewsCanadaSportsFootballCelebritiesCanadaSuper Bowl

Justin Bieber's arrival in Las Vegas sparks rumours of a Super Bowl performance with Usher

Feb 11 2024
Justin Bieber's arrival in Las Vegas sparks rumours of a Super Bowl performance with Usher
Justin Bieber has arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, and his presence has sparked excitement, fuelling rumours of an onstage appearance with Usher.

In September, it was announced that Usher was headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

“You know, everybody says they want to win a Grammy, or they want to win an Oscar, or a Tony, or an Emmy,” he said during an interview with CBS. “A Super Bowl is something that everybody wants to play. And here it is. It happened.”

Usher and Justin Bieber at the 2010 American Music Awards (s_bukley/Shutterstock)

Usher mentored Bieber when the Canadian singer was just 13 years old, and both artists have remained close, according to TMZ.

In September 2022, Bieber shared that he was taking a break from performing and cancelled his “Justice” tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a neurological disorder, which he said left his face partially paralyzed.

He has, however, performed at other events since and recently performed at a surprise concert in Toronto wearing an All-Star jersey.

@biebersgoodside.2 I CAN ONLY BE DREAMING 🛍️ #justinbieber #celebrity #usher #superbowl #nfl ♬ one time – Galuh

So perhaps it’s not too far-fetched for fans to hope that Bieber’s Vegas arrival could mean a surprise onstage appearance to sing “Somebody to Love,” a 2010 single featuring the R&B singer.

Others suggest that it could be possible that Bieber’s town for one reason: to watch the Super Bowl.

Will you be watching the Super Bowl?

With files from Adam Laskaris

