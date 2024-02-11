Justin Bieber has arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, and his presence has sparked excitement, fuelling rumours of an onstage appearance with Usher.

In September, it was announced that Usher was headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

“You know, everybody says they want to win a Grammy, or they want to win an Oscar, or a Tony, or an Emmy,” he said during an interview with CBS. “A Super Bowl is something that everybody wants to play. And here it is. It happened.”

Usher mentored Bieber when the Canadian singer was just 13 years old, and both artists have remained close, according to TMZ.

In September 2022, Bieber shared that he was taking a break from performing and cancelled his “Justice” tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, a neurological disorder, which he said left his face partially paralyzed.

He has, however, performed at other events since and recently performed at a surprise concert in Toronto wearing an All-Star jersey.

So perhaps it’s not too far-fetched for fans to hope that Bieber’s Vegas arrival could mean a surprise onstage appearance to sing “Somebody to Love,” a 2010 single featuring the R&B singer.

me when i hear justin bieber start singing somebody to love during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/notssCduk8 — Karina (@ka_fza) February 11, 2024

Don’t wake me up if it’s not happening pic.twitter.com/IqUgJ6OdRY — Bieber (@jbhighlightt) February 11, 2024

Me if Justin Bieber doesn’t show up on stage tonight: pic.twitter.com/22R8GkXq3J — Anna🩸💋 (@flatlineux) February 11, 2024

Justin Bieber trying to follow the directions Usher gave him to his seat but Somebody to Love starts playing above him#SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/WFT7ziVaBb — T (@trinawatters) February 11, 2024

Others suggest that it could be possible that Bieber’s town for one reason: to watch the Super Bowl.

justin bieber when they tell him everyone is waiting on him to perform at the superbowl with usher pic.twitter.com/37iicfwLCv — nella’s a world champion 🇦🇷 (@shadysmj) February 11, 2024

yall what if Justin Bieber is in Vegas bc he got tickets to the Super Bowl just to support his friend that’s performing??? — renee🕸️ (@jjazzminee_) February 11, 2024

Will you be watching the Super Bowl?

With files from Adam Laskaris